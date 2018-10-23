Dallas Stars Weekly Observations: About That Good Start…

By Stephen Elliott

What happened to that good start of the season?

After winning the first two games of the season, the Stars have dropped four out of five. The men in victory green scored eight goals in first two games but have managed to only put up eleven in the next five.

Excitement has abruptly turned into panic. Fans quickly forgot that fast start and are left with the empty feeling they had about teams in the recent past.

But Jim Montgomery is staying level-headed.

“We just have to get better from what we are learning from,” Monty said, Tuesday, after the loss to the Devils. “There is a lot of different things to learn from right now. I’m not shocked that we .500 (3-3) after six games.”

The over used word here is process. It’s the new trigger cliché word in sports and it’s going to be used early and often with this Stars team. For now, we can only judge what we see. And here’s what we saw from last week.

Shoot your way out

The Stars’ one bright spot from the week came in the second period against the Ducks.

Anaheim built a sizable 3-0 lead into the second period and the Stars were having a hard time finding ways to get past goaltender John Gibson.

Then a flurry of shots changed the tide. Thirty shots in the second period resulted in four goals and the lead.

The Stars put one more in the empty net to stamp the 5-3 win. The win was the Stars third of the season, all at home.

It was the Stars last win before a three game lose streak. If it was not for that improbable one period,

Winless on the road

Creeping back from last season is the Stars woes on the road.

In the first two road games of the season, the Stars managed to score just one goal. Meanwhile, opponents Ottawa and New Jersey scored four and three goals, respectively.

The aggressive play shown at home did not transfer on the road. The Stars seemed timid at times and played desperate when down.

Montgomery’s team heads back home for a couple days before heading back on the road for six straight. Safe to say Monty will have to get his team playing better or things could get out of hand in the first month.

Let’s get the offense back on track

Before the season started, we all knew the success of this team would hang the on the offense. It was looking good early, but we saw what it can look like when this offense goes cold.

In their losses, the Stars are scoring significantly less than their opponents. The Stars scored one goal or less in three out of their four losses.

Right now the team is averaging under 3 (2.71) goals per game. This team is not built to win games with that average. It will be a long season is the Stars struggle to score three or more goals per game.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

10/23 vs Kings 7:30 p.m.

10/25 vs Ducks 7:30 p.m.

10/28 @ Red Wings 6:00 p.m.