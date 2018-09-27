Dallas Stars, Sportsradio 1310/96.7 FM The Ticket Announce Five-Year Broadcast Rights Extension

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars CEO Jim Lites, in conjunction with the Vice President and Market Manager of Cumulus Media, Dallas/Fort Worth Dan Bennett, announced today a five-year radio broadcast rights extension between the Dallas Stars and Sportsradio 1310 AM/96.7 FM The Ticket. The extended agreement will run through the 2023-24 NHL season.Dallas Stars center and NHL All-Star Tyler Seguin officially announced the new agreement this afternoon live on Sportsradio 1310 on BaD Radio with Bob Sturm and Dan McDowell.

Since 2009, The Ticket has served as the radio home for Dallas Stars hockey, broadcasting all regular season and postseason contests. Additionally, the station also broadcasts pregame, intermission and postgame programming providing Metroplex sports fans with the most complete Stars coverage on the radio.

“The decision to extend our broadcast agreement with Sportsradio 1310 The Ticket was an easy choice,” Lites said. “For almost a decade, the station has served as the radio home for our team and has provided a unique platform for sports fans in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex to get exclusive access to Dallas Stars coaches, players and personalities. Our fan base has been able to connect in unique ways with our brand because of the opportunities and platform that The Ticket has provided us. We are thrilled to continue our partnership and look forward to the in-depth analysis and the one-of-a-kind commentary from our flagship station.”

The Stars broadcasts on The Ticket features the duo of color analyst Daryl “Razor” Reaugh and play-by-play announcer Josh Bogorad. Reaugh returns for his 23rd season in the Stars broadcast booth and his 21st as the team’s color analyst. Bogorad enters his sixth season with the Stars broadcast team and his first as play-by-play announcer, spending the previous four seasons as host of Stars Live on FOX Sports Southwest. Bruce LeVine and Owen Newkirk will co-host Dallas’ pre-game, intermission and post-game radio shows.

“We are in our 10th year as the flagship station of Dallas Stars Hockey and we are proud to extend our relationship with the Stars for another five years,” Bennett said. “Thank you to team CEO Jim Lites for his continued faith in The Ticket to represent his great brand.”

Now entering into its 24th year in the Metroplex, The Ticket is Dallas-Ft. Worth’s first all-sports station, and the three-time winner of the NAB Marconi Award (2007, 2013, 2017), which recognizes the Best All-Sports Station in the United States. All four daily shows (The Musers, The Norm and D Invasion, BaD Radio, The Hardline) consistently sit at the top of the Metroplex radio ratings. In addition to generating high ratings and garnering national awards, The Ticket is very involved in the local community and has raised well in excess of one million dollars with the help of their loyal “P1” listeners for local charities including Special Olympics of North Texas, the Dallas Stars Foundation, Austin Street Center for the Homeless, the American Red Cross, Genesis Women’s Shelter, the MDA, Big Brothers and Sisters and many others.

