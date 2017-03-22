As the Dallas Stars season nears the end, it is important for many parts in the organization that the team continues to play competitive hockey. A stretch of games last week where the Stars gave up 17 goals in three games made it look as that simple task was not going to happen.

But the Stars bounced back the next week winning two out of three games keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.

The Stars’ week started with a much needed road-win against the Vancouver Canucks. The team entered the game losers of nine of their last 11 road games and tied for the second most losses (20) away from the AAC.

Ales Hemsky opened the scoring with his first goal of his injury-plagued season. Esa Lindell would add another with seven seconds left in the first period. Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa goals put the game in the third while Kari Lehtonen earned his 17th win of the season.

The Stars ended their road trip against the Calgary Flames on Friday. The Flames scored three goals between the first two periods against Lehtonen as Brett Ritchie’s goal in the third was the Stars lone tally in a 3-1. The loss gave the Stars 21 road losses on the season.

But they would bounce back on Monday when the San Jose Sharks came into town. Curtis McKenzie’s fifth goal of the season in the second period ended up being enough as the Stars get a rare 1-0 win. Lehtonen secured his 36th career shutout, stopping 30 shots. The win was the Stars first 1-0 win in five years.

The Stars small window for the playoffs is still open with ten games left to play. At 29-33-10 (68 points) it would take a miracle for the Stars to catch either Nashville’s or Calgary’s more than 80 points.

On top of that, the Stars face a tough travel schedule as they play road-home-road before another road trip.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

3/23 at Blackhawks 7:30 p.m.

3/24 vs Sharks 7:30 p.m.

3/26 at Devils 4:00 p.m.

3/28 at Canadiens 7:30 p.m.