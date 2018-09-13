Dallas Stars Sign Tyler Seguin to Eight-Year Contract Extension

– Dallas Stars General Managerannounced today that the team has signed centerto an eight-year contract extension, which will run through the 2026-27 season. The eight-year contract is worth $78,800,000 and has an average annual value (AAV) of $9,850,000.

Seguin, 26, finished the 2017-18 season tied for seventh in the NHL with a career-high 40 goals, while he ranked second on Dallas with 78 points (40-38=78) in 82 regular-season games. He also shared sixth in the NHL and led the Stars with 14 power play goals, also marking a new career high. Seguin ranked second in the League in shots on goal (335), 11th in faceoff wins (790), 12th in faceoffs taken (1,440) and was seventh among all NHL forwards in average time on ice per game (20:55), establishing new career-highs in each category. He also appeared in all 82 regular-season contests, marking the second consecutive season and the second time in his career that he’s appeared in all 82 contests.

“I’m thrilled to have this signed going into the season,” said Seguin. “Dallas has become home to me and I love this organization. In my time over the last five years with Tom Gaglardi and Jim Nill, it is clear how bad they want to win and have a model franchise. To be a part of that leadership group for the next nine seasons is an honor, and I can’t wait to get this season started with my teammates.”

The eight-year NHL veteran has amassed 505 points (229-276=505) in 590 career regular-season games with Boston and Dallas. Seguin has spent the previous five seasons as a member of the Stars and ranks 15th in Stars franchise history with 173 goals and 17th with 384 points (173-211=384) in 387 regular-season games. The five-time NHL All-Star has also made five appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording 21 points (7-14=21) in 49 career postseason contests. A member of the 2011 Stanley Cup champion Bruins, Seguin appeared in his second career Stanley Cup Final in 2013, also with Boston.

“Tyler is a world-class player and has become a leader for this franchise,” said Nill. “We’re ecstatic that he has dedicated himself to the city of Dallas and the Stars organization for the next nine years. In his time here, he has not only become an elite player, but he has done tremendous work in the community. Being able to get this done before the season starts shows how committed he is to this group, and how important winning is to him.”

Seguin has made one appearance on the international stage, skating for Team Canada at the 2015 IIHF World Hockey Championship in the Czech Republic. Seguin led all tournament skaters with nine goals (9-0=9) and five power play goals in 10 contests, helping Canada win the gold medal.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Brampton, Ontario was originally selected by Boston in the first round (second overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. Seguin was acquired by Dallas via trade along with Rich Peverley and Ryan Button on July 4, 2013 in exchange for Loui Eriksson, Matt Fraser, Reilly Smith and Joe Morrow.