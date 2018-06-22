Dallas Stars Name Rick Bowness Assistant Coach

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has appointed Rick Bowness as Assistant Coach. The Stars will also retain Assistant Coach Stu Barnes, Goaltending Coach Jeff Reese and Video Coach Kelly Forbes. Bowness joins newly-appointed Assistant Coach Todd Nelson to round out Head Coach Jim Montgomery’s staff.

“The Stars are very excited to have Rick join the coaching staff this season,” Nill said. “Rick’s experience behind the bench is unmatched in the League, while he brings with him a knowledge of the game that is second to none.”

Bowness, 63, joins the Stars after spending the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning where he served as the team’s associate coach. During his time in Tampa Bay, the team posted a 238-135-37 record while making four appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including three trips to the Eastern Conference Final and one trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2015. The native of Moncton, New Brunswick adds more than 30 years of coaching experience to the Dallas bench, having served in different coaching capacities at the NHL level for the Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, Phoenix Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks and Tampa Bay Lightning. He also served as an NHL head coach for parts of nine seasons with Winnipeg (1988-89), Boston (1991-92), Ottawa (1992-96), the New York Islanders (1996-98) and Phoenix (2003-04). Bowness owns a 123-289-48-3 record over his head coaching career.

“We are thrilled to have Rick come aboard and join our staff,” Montgomery said. “Rick’s familiarity not only with the NHL, but the game of hockey as a whole, will be a tremendous asset for our staff and our players. He has proven himself to be one of the best in the game and we couldn’t be more excited to add him to the team.”