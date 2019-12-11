Dallas Stars Fire Head Coach Jim Montgomery

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that Jim Montgomery has been dismissed as the team’s Head Coach.

Effective immediately, Rick Bowness, who has served as Assistant Coach since June 22, 2018, will assume the role of Interim Head Coach for the team.

Additionally, Derek Laxdal, who was serving as the Head Coach of the Texas Stars, will be added to Bowness’ staff as Assistant Coach. Neil Graham has been named Head Coach of the Texas Stars.

He was serving as Texas’ Assistant Coach.

STATEMENT FROM DALLAS STARS GENERAL MANAGER JIM NILL

“The Dallas Stars expect all of our employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing our organization. This decision was made due to unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.”