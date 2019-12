Fans of the XFL’s Dallas Renegades are invited to join the team at UTA’s Maverick Stadium to watch the Renegades practice from 11 am – Noon.

The open practice will be followed by an opportunity to meet the team and coaches from Noon – 1 pm, including Head Coach Bob Stoops and quarterback Landry Jones.

There will be opportunities for autographs and pictures with members of the team, as well as fun activities for all ages.