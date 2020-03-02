Dallas Renegades QB Landry Jones Expected to Miss “At Least Two Weeks”

Dallas Renegades quarterback Landry Jones underwent an MRI today and results revealed the reaggravation of his knee injury that was suffered on the first day of training camp in January.

The recovery period is expected to be at least two weeks.

The Dallas Renegades will add a quarterback to their roster concurrent to XFL rules on short-term injuries.

If a quarterback incurs such an injury and the prognosis for recovery is short-term, then a roster exemption shall be granted to the team so it may add another quarterback to its active list.

A determination on roster additions for the Renegades will be made by the team in the coming days.