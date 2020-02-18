Dallas Renegades Partner with Baylor Scott & White Arlington

The Dallas Renegades, the newest professional sports team in North Texas, have announced a partnership with Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital – Arlington (BSW Arlington).

BSW Arlington will be highly involved in the Renegades community relations programs as the presenting partner of the Little Renegades Youth Program – a series of football camps for young people around the area. Onsite at the camps, BSW Arlington will run a “Play Safe” campaign aimed at teaching and educating youth on safer techniques while playing football.

“We are extremely excited to partner with BSW Arlington, a healthcare pillar in our community,” noted Dallas Renegades President Grady Raskin. “Their professionalism and excitement for Dallas Renegades football makes them a perfect fit and we look forward to a strong and vibrant long-term relationship.”

Another aspect of the community relations partnership will be demonstrated regularly as Renegades players and coaches will visit those receiving care at BSW Arlington throughout the season. In addition, the hospital is the presenting local partner of the XFL rules innovations which include adjustments that reduce high-speed collisions on kickoff returns to help protect the health and safety of the players.

BSW Arlington will also be a presenting partner with the Renegades’ Former Players United group, the team’s community engagement outreach arm made up of former professional football players.

“We’re excited to support the Renegades as they bring a new style of professional football to our area,” said Allan Beck, CEO of BSW Arlington. “In addition to presenting a fast-paced game and fun experience for families, the Renegades and XFL are making important strides in improving the safety of the sport. We’re always proud to be part of something that encourages healthy lifestyles and safety in sports and are honored to be part of the Renegades’ inaugural season.”

In addition to the Renegades, BSW Arlington sponsors a number of local community organizations focused on cultural and community enrichment, education and youth services, and medical outreach and wellness.

BSW Arlington specializes in providing comprehensive outpatient and inpatient treatment of orthopedic and spine disorders. For everything from simple back or neck strains to the most complex spine and back surgeries, we combine exceptional care with personal attention and compassion. As the only orthopedic surgery and specialty hospital of its kind in Dallas/Fort Worth, we bring experts close to home.

Visit bswarlington.com for a full list of physicians, services and to schedule an appointment.

The Dallas Renegades continue their 10-game regular-season schedule on Saturday, February 22 when they travel to face the Seattle Dragons. The next home is slated for March 1 and tickets can be purchased by going to XFL.com/tickets.

Follow the Dallas Renegades at XFLRenegades.com and @XFLRenegades for the latest updates on the team.