Dallas Renegades Name Jeff Jagodzinski Offensive Coordinator

The Dallas Renegades have named Jeff Jagodzinski offensive coordinator, effective immediately.

Jagodzinski takes over the role previously held by Hal Mumme, who is unable to continue those responsibilities due to an injury suffered in a sideline collision with a player on March 1.

Mumme will remain as an advisor on offense for the team.

“We appreciate Hal’s hard work and efforts with our squad, particularly after his injury last weekend,” noted head coach Bob Stoops. “Unfortunately, it prevented him from performing in the way we needed for the Renegades.”

Bobby Blizzard will have added duties as Assistant Offensive Coordinator and will handle play-calling, while also continuing as running backs coach. Jagodzinski will maintain his role overseeing the offensive line.

Jagodzinski has a wealth of experience in his coaching career on the offensive side of the ball, including stints as offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers (2006), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009) and Georgia State University (2013-15).

The Packers were among the top 10 in the NFL for total offense, while his teams at GSU were in the top 25 nationally in passing offense his last two campaigns at the school. In addition, he was head coach at Boston College in 2007-08, where he led the Eagles to a 20-8 (.714) record. During an earlier tenure in Chestnut Hill as offensive coordinator (1997-98), the BC offense had more than 400 yards per game.

Prior to his time with the Renegades, Blizzard led the offense at Belhaven University from 2014-16, where his teams ranked in the top two nationally for passing yards on two occasions.

The Dallas Renegades will travel to face the DC Defenders on Sunday, March 15 at 3 pm CT.

The game at Audi Field will be broadcast nationally on FS1.