Dallas Renegades Announce 52-Player Roster

The Dallas Renegades have announced their 52-player roster for the 2020 season opener.

In the midst of their first week of practice at the reimagined Globe Life Park, the team is practicing at the same venue where it will play its first game on Sunday, February 9. The Renegades will face the St. Louis BattleHawks that day at 4 pm CT on ESPN.

The Renegades roster is made up of players that went to universities in 24 different states, including five schools located in the state of Texas. Three players (Frank Alexander, Jeff Badet, Landry Jones) attended the University of Oklahoma – where Renegades head coach Bob Stoops won nearly 80 percent of his games.

Fans can purchase Renegades season and single-game tickets at XFLRenegades.com. Lower level season tickets start at $20 per game and season ticket packages range from $100 to $400.

Every XFL game will air live on national television, including 25 contests broadcast on ABC and FOX. In the regular season, four games are scheduled each week, typically with two back-to-back games on both Saturdays and Sundays. The XFL schedule also features two prime time Thursday night games in the final weeks of the regular season.

Following the regular season, the top two teams in each division will square off in an East Final and a West Final for the right to play for the league championship on Sunday, April 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

