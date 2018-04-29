Dallas Rattlers Win First Game in Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Rattlers defeated the Denver Outlaws 15-14 in the team’s first home game inside Ford Center at The Star. With the win, the Rattlers improve to 2-1 on the season.

The Rattlers and Outlaws played a close game for four quarters and were unable to determine a winner in regulation. In overtime, attackman Jordan Wolf capped off a monster performance (four goals, three assists) with an assist to Ty Thompson for the game-winning goal.