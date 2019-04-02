Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers

TONIGHT’S KEY RUN: The Sixers were within two (48-46) with under 4 minutes remaining in the second quarter, but the Mavericks closed the

period on a 20-4 run and led by 18 (68-50) at the half. Dallas outscored Ph iladelphia 41-18 in the second frame.

NOTES

• Mavericks forward Justin Jackson netted a team-high 24 points (7 -11 FGs, 3-6 3FGs, 7-8 FTs), including 16 in the third quarter, to go along with

six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes. It was his highest-scoring game as a Maverick (previous high: 21 at Portland 3/20 /19) and the

second-highest scoring game of his career (he had 28 as a member of the Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State on 1/5/19) . Jackson led Dallas in

scoring for the second time in 24 games (six starts) with the club (he had a team-high 19 points at Sacramento on 3/21/19) . It marked his fourth

20-point effort of the season (fifth career). Jackson ’ s 16-point third quarter was the highe st -scoring period of his career (his previous high-scoring

period was a 13-point fourth quarter vs. Golden State on 1/5/19).

• Mavericks center Salah Mejri appeared in his 200 th

career game and recorded his first double-double of the season (sixth career) with season

highs of 16 points (5-9 FGs, 2-4 3FGs, 4-7 FTs) and 14 rebounds to go along wi th a career-high-tying three assists and two steals in a season-

high-tying 24 minutes off the bench . His two career games with at least 16 points and 14 boards have both come against the 76ers (he had 16

points and 17 boards vs. Philadelphia on 2/1/17). Mejri had n ’ t recorded a double- fi gure scoring game or a double-digit rebounding effort this

season prior to tonight (his previous high-scoring game was 9 vs. New Orleans 3/18/19 and his previous high-rebounding game was 9 twice). It

marked his high es t- sco ring game since he had 16 points vs. Philadelphia on 2/1/17 (it was tied for the second-highest scoring game of his career

– 17 at Oklahoma City 1/13/16; 16 vs. Philadelphia 2/1/17). The Mavericks improved to 4-0 all-time when Mejri collects 14- or -more boards (he had

14 rebounds vs. Portland 3/20/16; 17 boards vs. Philadelphia 2/1/17 and 15 rebounds vs. Orlando 2/11/17 ).

• Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson recorded 13 points (6-11 FGs, 1-2 3FGs) and a game-high seven assists in 19 minutes. He extended his career-

best double-figure scoring streak to 15 games ( 3/4 -4/1/19). Over his last 15 games, Brunson is averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 assists in 30.1

minutes per game. He is shooting 55.4 percent (92-166 FGs) from the field, 37.5 percent (21-56 3FGs) from 3-point range and 80 percent (32-40

FTs) from the foul line in that stretch (3/4-4/1/19).

• The Mavericks ’ 122 -102 victory over the Sixers tonight marked their seventh win by 20- or -more points this season.

• Sixers guard JJ Redick tallied a game-high 26 points (8 -17 FGs, 4-11 3FGs, 6-6 FTs), including 21 in the first half (12 in the first quarter), to go

along with five boards in 29 minutes. It marked his 25th

20 -point outing of the season.

• Sixers forward Tobias Harris had 25 points (10-19 FGs, 1-6 3FGs, 4-5 FTs), including 11 in the third quarter, to go along with six boards and three

assists in 34 minutes. It was his 43rd

20 -point game of the season.

• Philadelphia was down three (25-22) with under 4 minutes to go in the opening quarter, but closed the period on a 10 -2 run and led by five (32-27)

after one.

• The Mavericks were down two (42-40) with under 8 minutes remaining in the second quarter, but closed the half on a 28-8 run (capped by a Dirk

Nowitzki corner 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in the half) and took an 18 -point advantage (68-50) into the locker room at the break.

• The Mavericks we nt 16- of -30 (.533) from the field in the second quarter (compared to the Sixers ’ 3 – of – 20 , .150, clip) and outscored Philadelphia

40 -18 in the period. It was the most points Dallas has produced in the second period this season (previous: 39 vs. Detroit 1/25). It also marked the

Mavericks ’ fifth -highest scoring quarter this year (Dallas has posted two 43 -point quarters and two 42-point periods in 2018- 19 ).

• Luka Dončić (right thigh contusion), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left tibia stress reaction), J.J. Barea ( ri ght Achilles surgery ) an d Kristaps Porzingis (left

knee surgery) remained out for Dallas due to injury/recovery. Joel Embiid (load management – left knee), Jimmy Butler (back tightness) and

Furkan Korkmaz (right knee surgery) all missed the game for Philadelphia due to injury/recovery.

• T he attendan ce for to night ’ s gam e was 19,645 . The Ma v er icks have n ow sold out 716 consecutive regular-season h ome games , which is an NBA-

bes t sell ou t streak. The str eak beg an o n 12/15/01 an d D allas has sold out an additional 67 playoff gam es during that same stretch.

Courtesy;Dallas Mavericks

Photos by Michael Kolch & Dominic Ceraldi