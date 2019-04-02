Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers

TONIGHT’S KEY RUN: The Sixers were within two (48-46) with under 4 minutes remaining in the second quarter, but the Mavericks closed the
period on a 20-4 run and led by 18 (68-50) at the half. Dallas outscored Philadelphia 41-18 in the second frame.
NOTES
• Mavericks forward Justin Jackson netted a team-high 24 points (7-11 FGs, 3-6 3FGs, 7-8 FTs), including 16 in the third quarter, to go along with
six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes. It was his highest-scoring game as a Maverick (previous high: 21 at Portland 3/20/19) and the
second-highest scoring game of his career (he had 28 as a member of the Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State on 1/5/19). Jackson led Dallas in
scoring for the second time in 24 games (six starts) with the club (he had a team-high 19 points at Sacramento on 3/21/19). It marked his fourth
20-point effort of the season (fifth career). Jackson’s 16-point third quarter was the highest-scoring period of his career (his previous high-scoring
period was a 13-point fourth quarter vs. Golden State on 1/5/19).
• Mavericks center Salah Mejri appeared in his 200th
career game and recorded his first double-double of the season (sixth career) with season
highs of 16 points (5-9 FGs, 2-4 3FGs, 4-7 FTs) and 14 rebounds to go along with a career-high-tying three assists and two steals in a season-
high-tying 24 minutes off the bench. His two career games with at least 16 points and 14 boards have both come against the 76ers (he had 16
points and 17 boards vs. Philadelphia on 2/1/17). Mejri hadn’t recorded a double-figure scoring game or a double-digit rebounding effort this
season prior to tonight (his previous high-scoring game was 9 vs. New Orleans 3/18/19 and his previous high-rebounding game was 9 twice). It
marked his highest-scoring game since he had 16 points vs. Philadelphia on 2/1/17 (it was tied for the second-highest scoring game of his career
– 17 at Oklahoma City 1/13/16; 16 vs. Philadelphia 2/1/17). The Mavericks improved to 4-0 all-time when Mejri collects 14-or-more boards (he had
14 rebounds vs. Portland 3/20/16; 17 boards vs. Philadelphia 2/1/17 and 15 rebounds vs. Orlando 2/11/17).
• Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson recorded 13 points (6-11 FGs, 1-2 3FGs) and a game-high seven assists in 19 minutes. He extended his career-
best double-figure scoring streak to 15 games (3/4-4/1/19). Over his last 15 games, Brunson is averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 assists in 30.1
minutes per game. He is shooting 55.4 percent (92-166 FGs) from the field, 37.5 percent (21-56 3FGs) from 3-point range and 80 percent (32-40
FTs) from the foul line in that stretch (3/4-4/1/19).
• The Mavericks’ 122-102 victory over the Sixers tonight marked their seventh win by 20-or-more points this season.
• Sixers guard JJ Redick tallied a game-high 26 points (8-17 FGs, 4-11 3FGs, 6-6 FTs), including 21 in the first half (12 in the first quarter), to go
along with five boards in 29 minutes. It marked his 25th
20-point outing of the season.
• Sixers forward Tobias Harris had 25 points (10-19 FGs, 1-6 3FGs, 4-5 FTs), including 11 in the third quarter, to go along with six boards and three
assists in 34 minutes. It was his 43rd
20-point game of the season.
• Philadelphia was down three (25-22) with under 4 minutes to go in the opening quarter, but closed the period on a 10-2 run and led by five (32-27)
after one.
• The Mavericks were down two (42-40) with under 8 minutes remaining in the second quarter, but closed the half on a 28-8 run (capped by a Dirk
Nowitzki corner 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in the half) and took an 18-point advantage (68-50) into the locker room at the break.
• The Mavericks went 16-of-30 (.533) from the field in the second quarter (compared to the Sixers’ 3–of–20, .150, clip) and outscored Philadelphia
40-18 in the period. It was the most points Dallas has produced in the second period this season (previous: 39 vs. Detroit 1/25). It also marked the
Mavericks’ fifth-highest scoring quarter this year (Dallas has posted two 43-point quarters and two 42-point periods in 2018-19).
• Luka Dončić (right thigh contusion), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left tibia stress reaction), J.J. Barea (right Achilles surgery) and Kristaps Porzingis (left
knee surgery) remained out for Dallas due to injury/recovery. Joel Embiid (load management – left knee), Jimmy Butler (back tightness) and
Furkan Korkmaz (right knee surgery) all missed the game for Philadelphia due to injury/recovery.
• The attendance for tonight’s game was 19,645. The Mavericks have now sold out 716 consecutive regular-season home games, which is an NBA-
best sellout streak. The streak began on 12/15/01 and Dallas has sold out an additional 67 playoff games during that same stretch.
