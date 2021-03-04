Dallas Mavericks to Accept Dogecoin Cryptocurrency for Tickets and Merch

BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced the rollout of Dogecoin payments for merchants and consumers. An early adopter of cryptocurrency, the Dallas Mavericks will be the first to accept Dogecoin.

Mavs Fans for Life (MFFLs) can now use Dogecoin to buy tickets and merchandise online, making Mavs merchandise more accessible to MFFLs everywhere.

The Dallas Mavericks have been accepting Bitcoin as a method of payment for game tickets and merchandise for almost two years.

“The Dallas Mavericks are a long-time enthusiast of cryptocurrency, opening up new opportunities for the team to sell tickets and merchandise to its global MFFL fan base,” Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay, said. “BitPay believes that with continued cryptocurrency adoption, the industry is reaching an inflection point that will forever change consumer confidence, trust and pave the way for blockchain payments to disrupt the way consumers and businesses receive and spend funds.”

With fans in mind, the Mavs use BitPay to process all cryptocurrency purchases including tickets and merchandise with all top cryptocurrencies including BTC, BCH, ETH, USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD and now DOGE.

The ability to accept crypto expands a business’ sales opportunity into international markets where accepting credit cards is not practical while reducing high fees and increasing payment transparency and efficiency.

BitPay enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto.

The potential global market is huge and combined with the market capitalization for crypto approaching a trillion, the market opportunity for crypto is ideal.

“The Mavericks have decided to accept Dogecoin as payment for Mavs tickets and merchandise for one very important, earth shattering reason, because we can! Because we can, we have chosen to do so. We have chosen to do so because sometimes in business you have to do things that are fun, engaging and hopefully generate a lot of PR. So we will take Dogecoin, today, tomorrow and possibly forever more. For those of you who would like to learn more about Dogecoin we strongly encourage you to talk to your teenagers who are on TikTok and ask them about it. They will be able to explain it all to you,” shared Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban.

Dogecoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency with a $6 billion market cap that enables customers to easily send money online.

It makes an ideal payment method with a large supply and low price facilitated efficient micro-tipping content.