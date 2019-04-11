Dallas Mavericks: The Last Few Games

By Joel Montgomery

The NBA regular season has come to a close, as the Dallas Mavericks wrap things up on court for the 2018-2019 season.

vs Minnesota Timberwolves (4/3)

Dallas hosted a limping Minnesota team that’s ready to get back to the drawing board after ending their short stint with Jimmy Butler. With a record and team comp very similar to the Mavs, it was bound to be a close contest.

T-Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns (28 pts, 13 rebs) got an easy double-double in his team high 37 minutes, and Andrew Wiggins (19 pts, 7 asts) scored promptly, but continues to leave us wondering when he’ll live up to the draft hype he came into the Association with.

Luka Doncic (27 pts, 12 rebs, 6 asts) led the Mavs as per usual, and Dwight Powell (25 pts, 8 rebs) performed well, continuing his hot streak from March. While Dallas had some solid scoring across the board, it was Minnesota that came out on top in a close one.

FINAL: Minnesota 110 (35-43), Dallas 108 (31-47)

vs Memphis Grizzlies (4/5)

In the first of a two-game series against the Grizzlies, the Mavericks couldn’t keep up with Memphis’ high offensive output throughout the night. Despite being a 1-point game after a quarter, the Grizzlies scored 30+ points in each of the first 3 quarters, something the Mavs just couldn’t match.

Delon Wright (26 pts, 10 rebs, 14 asts) earned the first triple-double of his career, leading his team to the W. Justin Holiday (20 pts) followed him up, and Chandler Parsons (11 pts) even got in on the action against his former team.

After some recent scoring struggles, Courtney Lee (21 pts, 7 asts) bounced back to lead the team in both points and assists. Justin Jackson (19 pts, 6 rebs) also performed well in his starter minutes.

FINAL: Memphis 122 (32-47), Dallas 112 (31-48)

@ Memphis Grizzlies (4/7)

In round 2 against Memphis, this time traveling to their home turf, it was a closer fought battle that even required overtime to see to the finish.

In his second straight game, Delon Wright (20 pts, 13 rebs, 12 asts) posted a triple-double for the Grizzlies. It seems the fourth-year guard really steps up when playing the Mavs. He was supported by Justin Holiday’s team-high 30 points, as he too once again followed a good performance with another one.

Luka once again sat out to rest, but the rest of the Mavs picked up the slack. Trey Burke (24 pts, 5 asts) led the team in scoring coming off the bench, and Dorian Finney-Smith (16 pts, 12 rebs) had a coveted double-double in his 40 minutes of play. As did Jalen Brunson earn one (12 pts, 10 asts), distributing at a high level for the team.

FINAL: Dallas 129 (32-48), Memphis 127 (32-48)

vs Phoenix Suns (4/9)

In the Mavericks final home game of the season, it turned into a monumental turning point for the franchise moving forward, as after the game Dirk Nowitzki announced that he’ll be retiring at the conclusion of this season. It was a magical game despite the bittersweet announcement, as Nowitzki scored 30 points in an unforgettable night. Almost as if it was written, Luka (21 pts, 16 rebs, 11 asts) earned another triple-double to his belt for the season, basically as a way of telling the 40 year-old Nowitzki that the team is left in good hands. Dwight Powell (11 pts, 11 rebs) and Dorian Finney-Smith (15 pts, 10 rebs) both had double-doubles of their own. The whole team stepped up in a big night that will go down in history for this franchise’s lore.

FINAL: Dallas 120 (33-48), Phoenix 109 (19-63)

@ San Antonio Spurs (4/10)

For the final game of his career, Dirk Nowitzki faced off against his longtime, in-state rival in the San Antonio Spurs. Dirk earned the good graces of the welcoming San Antonio crowd as ovations and commemoration were rained down on the 21-year veteran. He posted a double-double (20 pts, 10 rebs) for his final game in a Mavs uniform, and went out with a bang that Mavs Nation can be proud of.

On San Antonio’s end, they still had to be focused on keeping good momentum going into the postseason. LaMarcus Aldridge (34 pts, 16 rebs) led the team, as he already looks to be in playoff form, and DeMar DeRozan (19 pts), under his new team, will look to alleviate his playoff woes while playing in Toronto. They get ready to play the Denver Nuggets in Round 1.

FINAL: San Antonio 105 (48-34), Dallas 94 (33-49)

Throughout the season, the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade had been on his “farewell tour” after announcing early-on that he’d be done at the end of this season, and now Nowitzki joins the retirement party as the two surefire hall of famers drive into the sunset. Nowitzki and Wade almost seemed destiny bonded throughout their all-time NBA tenures, with two bouts between them in the NBA Finals, with both taking one home.

The Dallas Mavericks championship ring earned in 2011, in a historic playoff run led primarily by Nowitzki, will forever be etched in pro basketball lore as one of the most meaningful championship’s in NBA history. The seemingly-impossible playoff run will forever stick with Dirk, the Mavericks organization, and it’s outstanding, supportive fanbase. And all 21 years of the German dynamo’s career will forever be remembered by basketball fans all around.

That wraps up the season for the Dallas Mavericks. Check out BlitzWeekly for our upcoming Mavericks season recap, as well as our previews for the upcoming NBA Playoffs.

Upcoming Key Dates

4/13 – NBA Playoffs begins

6/1 – Moratorium Period begins

6/6 – Teams may begin signing free agents to contracts

6/20 – NBA Draft