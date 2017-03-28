The Dallas Mavericks Are Struggling And Coming Up Short

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The Dallas Mavericks went 1-3 in their last four games. It’s been a very tough time for them. Their playoff hopes are likely dead and they’re trying to finish the season in style. Lately, they’ve been coming up short.

Vs Golden State (at home): Dallas was blown out 112-87. After the first quarter, Dallas led 30-28. However at halftime, they trailed 62-50 and they couldn’t recover and attempt a comeback, which led to them getting blown out. Dirk Nowitzki scored a team-high of 16 points. Nerlens Noel scored 14 points off the bench. Yogi Ferrell scored 12, Seth Curry 10, and Wesley Matthews 10. The team made 36% of their FGs and 33% of their three-point shots. The Mavericks did a good job of forcing 16 turnovers and scoring 16 points off those turnovers. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

Vs L.A. Clippers (at home): Dallas ran away with a 97-95 win. Dallas leads this season’s series against the Clippers 2-1 with the next meeting taking place on April 5. Curry led the team with 23 points. Harrison Barnes scored 21, Nowitzki 14, and Nerlens Noel 8. Off the bench, Devin Harris scored eight points, Dwight Powell scored six, and JJ Barea scored five. However, speaking of Barea, he and Clippers Power Forward Blake Griffin got into a bit of confrontation, during which Barea pushed Griffin to the ground, resulting in Barea being ejected and being given one heck of an ovation from the crowd. However, there’s no talks of Barea being disciplined as he played the next game. The Mavericks made 46% of their FGs and 35% of their three-point shots.

Vs Toronto (at home): Dallas came up short losing 94-86. Unfortunately, Dallas wasn’t able to take the lead at all in this game. It was a very tough night for them. Barnes led the team with 23 points. Curry scored 11 points, and Nowitzki scored nine. Off the bench, Ferrell scored ten points, Barea nine, and Harris seven. Dallas made 38% of their FGs and 25% of their three-point shots. Dallas forced 15 turnovers and scored 17 points off those turnovers. They only collected a total of 47 rebounds.

Vs Oklahoma City (at home): Dallas fell short 92-91. Dallas was doing well until they fell at the very end. They had 50-35 lead at the half, but Oklahoma City didn’t back down. Noel and Matthews both scored a team-high of 15 points. Ferrell scored 13 and Barnes 10. Off the bench, Harris scored 12 points and Barea scored ten. Dallas made 41% of their FGs and 35% of their three-point shots.

Dallas is now 31-42 for the season. They’ve got nine games left to play. Even though their playoff hopes are dead, there’s no reason to tank. They need to continue to play hard and finish the season swinging.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

3/29 @Pelicans 7:00 p.m.

3/31 @Grizzlies 7:00 p.m.

4/2 @Bucks 2:30 p.m.