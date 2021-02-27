Dallas Mavericks Sit at 15-16

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

What’s Happening

Dallas has been a “Jekyll & Hyde” team up to this point of the season. If the season ended right now, Dallas would be on the outside looking in saying stuff like, “We’ll be ready next year or we will need to add pieces to make a championship run.” Wait! This is what Head Coach Rick Carlisle said last year in the NBA bubble. Here’s the thing, the Mavericks needs a proven veteran that has playoff experience as well as leadership on the floor for this team. Dallas Mavericks fans can see this. Dallas needs to get someone that can help this team get over the hump instead for hoisting three point shots in transition with no board coverage.



Rebounding is Key

The Mavericks have dropped easy games against Philly, Portland and Chicago. Dallas is 8-8 at home and 7-8 on the road. Dallas’ point differential is -1.6 which means they are giving up -1.6 a game and losing very winnable games by a few rebounds in the 4th quarter. The only team with a winning record in the Southwest Division is San Antonio at 16-12. Dallas should be 21-10. Look for the team to concentrate more on rebounding on the offensive basket. There’s an old saying in basketball, “A long shot equals a long rebound”. Three point shots are harder to rebound on the offensive end.



Key Players

Keep an eye on these three players in upcoming games, SG Josh Richardson, PG Jalen Brunson and Center Willie Cauley-Stein. These players match up well against Brooklyn, Orlando and Oklahoma City. Rebounding and defense will play a huge part in winning games that are otherwise difficult for any team, but easy for the Mavericks if they are rebounding the ball eliminating second chance buckets.

Josh Richardson has played well against teams shooting 47% behind the line. He’s a good wing defender. Willie Cauley-Stein leads the team in blocks and they will need tough post play over the next few games. PG Jalen Bronson is excellent with controlling the offense and not turning over the ball.



Next 4 games

2/27 – @Brooklyn Nets

3/1 – @Orlando

3/3 – vs Oklahoma City

3/10 – vs San Antonio