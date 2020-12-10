Dallas Mavericks Release J.J. Barea

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have requested waivers on guard Jose Juan Barea.

Barea (5-10, 180) holds career averages of 8.9 points, 3.9 assists and 19.6 minutes in 831 games (107 starts) with Dallas and Minnesota. In an additional 50 playoff games (11 starts) for Dallas, Barea averaged 7.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 19.7 minutes.

"It's the happiest place that I've ever played basketball." We'll see ya soon, @jjbarepr 🙏 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/rC7vAkXNjA — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 10, 2020

The point guard helped the Mavericks to their first NBA title in 2011, appearing in 21 games throughout the run.

Barea has played 11 of his 14 NBA seasons with the Mavericks.

Among franchise leaders, he ranks fifth in games (637), seventh in 3-pointers made (596) and eighth in assists (2,441).

There are no words @jjbareapr . Thank You. We all love you and always will. pic.twitter.com/YGwcvRhhle — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 10, 2020

The Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, native went undrafted in the 2006 NBA Draft and was signed by Dallas as a rookie free agent on Aug. 17, 2006.

Barea attended Northeastern University where, as a senior, he averaged 21.0 points, 8.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds for the Huskies.