Dallas Mavericks: 2020-21 Preseason Games are Coming

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



This will be the first game that the NBA is playing games outside the bubble since the pandemic started. The league wants to have some fans in the arena for games during the upcoming season, but COVID-19 it will depend on statewide restrictions. Masks and social distancing protocols will also be in affect until a vaccine is found and things are deemed safe for fans. The Dallas Mavericks has 3 preseason games this week. December 12 -17, 2020. Here you will find the break down between the Mavericks and their opponents for the week ahead. Let’s take a look at each contest.



Dallas Mavericks 0-0 vs Milwaukee Bucks 0-0

Place: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Time: 7 PM CT

Date: December 12, 2020 Game 1

December 14, 2020 Game 2



Key Players: Dallas Mavericks SG Luca Doncic will look to build on his historic last seasons play. PF Kristaps Porzingis is healthy and will be ready to contribute on the offensive side of the floor. Look for G Tim Hardaway, Jr. To build on his success from last year. Milwaukee Bucks season wasn’t what they wanted it to be. They were the favorite to win the NBA championship and loss in the second round of the playoffs. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the key for his team. He has to initiates the Bucks offense for G Chris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. There’s a 2 game series between both teams.



Dallas Mavericks 0-0 vs Minnesota Timberwolves 0-0

Place: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Time: 7:30 PM CT

Date: December 17, 2020



Key Players: The bench and rookies will get their fair share of playing time during the pre season.1st round draft pick G Tyler Bey from Colorado will get his shot at running the offense. C Willie Cauley-Stein will also see playing time as well. Minnesota will Rookies PF Tyler Cook and PG Jordan McLaughlin this week. Minnesota have young talent that needs to mesh with the vets and change the fortune of the Timberwolves. Look for this to be a very interesting game.



