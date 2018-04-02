Dallas Mavericks: One Last Run this Season

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Joel Montgomery

Kicking off the first of the final two weeks of the regular season the Dallas Mavericks this past week managed a brief California road trip and some hard fights against some playoff bound teams.

@ Kings (3/27)

The Mavs began the week with a close 6-point win against Sacramento. The Kings are right there with Dallas in the bottom of the conference standings eyeing a draft lottery opportunity. Coach Carlisle may have shown a tanking philosophy with the team’s rotations during the game, but it seems the Kings just “out-tanked” them, despite being in their own building (quite impressive, actually). Dallas was led by Harrison Barnes’ 20 points and Dennis Smith’s 19, both shooting 50% on 6-12 from the field. Kings’ point guard De’Aaron Fox struggled offensively against fellow rookie Dennis Smith Jr., posting only 5 points on 2-10 shooting.

FINAL: Dallas 103, Sacramento 97

@ Lakers (3/28)

On Wednesday night, the Mavericks ran into a feisty young team in the Lakers that’s still working on their game and playing freely through the developing media sweetheart that is Lonzo Ball. Ever since Ball has returned from injury, his presence has brought on some great, harmonious play for that entire team. In this game, however, Dallas’ starters actually managed to outplay Los Angeles’, as apparent by looking at the +/- ratios across the board. It was actually the Lakers bench that did the brunt of the work in this contest leading to their 10-point victory over the Mavs. Barnes led Dallas with 17 points, meanwhile Brook Lopez was the high-point-man for L.A. with 22.

FINAL: Los Angeles 103, Dallas 93

Vs. Timberwolves (3/30)

On Friday night, Dallas managed to play surprisingly well and close against a Minnesota team that’s already got their eyes on the upcoming postseason. Despite contesting throughout the entire game, the T-Wolves ousted the Mavs in the end by 1 close point. They were led by Karl Anthony-Towns, who had a monstrous performance with 21 points and 20 rebounds. Barnes once again led Dallas with 19 points.

FINAL: Minnesota 93, Dallas 92

@ Cavaliers (4/1)

On Easter Sunday, the Mavs had a date with King James and crew in the afternoon in Cleveland. LeBron and company’s offensive pace and schematics once again bested Dallas, sweeping the 2-game season series. LeBron led the Cavs by cruising to a 16 point, 13 rebound, 12 assist triple-double, as well as reliable sidekick Kevin Love’s 13 point, 13 rebound double-double. For Dallas, Harrison Barnes had an impressive offensive outing in this game with 30 affirmative points.

FINAL: Cleveland 98, Dallas 87

With only a week left in the regular season, the Mavericks look to finish things strong, then quickly start picking up the pieces to start building once more in the upcoming offseason.

Upcoming Games

Tue 4/3 vs Trail Blazers

Wed 4/4 @ Magic

Fri 4/6 @ Pistons

Sun 4/8 @ 76ers

Tue 4/10 vs Suns