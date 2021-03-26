Dallas Mavericks: On The Move

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Uptown Dallas – The Dallas Mavericks waited to make a move in securing another shooter. Dallas and New Orleans has agreed to trade two key players. If you’re on the outside looking in, one would think that Dallas dropped the ball on another much needed piece to make a title run. Dallas needed a proven power forward. Not getting what they needed will be the team demise. I’m not being negative it’s the truth and everyone knows it. The key for this team is defensive rebounding, not another perimeter shooter that’s a defensive liability. Dallas got J.J. Redick and Nicolo Melli for James Johnson and Wes Iwundu. James Johnson played great defense and lead the team in steals. Look for the Dallas Mavericks to figure this rebounding problem with the guys on the current roster. I would’ve loved to see free agent C LaMarcus Aldridge in his hometown Maverick uniform. Dwight Powell is the key, but needs more playing time. In order for the Mavericks to make a push thy need to have key pieces in place and I don’t see it happening this year. I’m not giving up on them but someone has dropped the ball… again!



Dallas is in 1st place in the Southwest and in 7th place in the Western Conference with a record of 23-19. In their last 10 games Dallas is 7-3 and is on a 2-game winning streak. Dallas can move up three spots next week if they can maintain the momentum they have during this current streak. Dallas have a 0.5 game lead on the Spurs and San Antonio is struggling on a 3-game losing streak. Dallas will win their conference this year and make the playoffs, but not having the key players will always cripple this team.



Dallas Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

3/26 – Indiana Regional TV 7:30pm – Home

3/27 – New Orleans FSSW 8:00pm – Away

3/29 – Oklahoma City FSSW – 7:00 pm – Away

3/31 – Boston 6:30pm ESPN – Away