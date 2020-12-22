Dallas Mavericks Offer Special Merchandise Discounts for Bitcoin Buyers

The Dallas Mavericks are celebrating Jersey Day with a deal for fans with Bitcoin to spend. For every $150 spent with Bitcoin on Dallasmavs.shop, fans will receive a $25 gift card with their purchase from now until Sunday, January 31.

The Dallas Mavericks have been accepting Bitcoin, a form of cryptocurrency, as a method of payment for game tickets and merchandise for the past year and a half.

The Mavs use BitPay, the largest bitcoin payment processor in the world, to offer the Dallas Mavs’ global fans a seamless experience to purchase merchandise with the Bitcoin Cryptocurrency.

“The Dallas Mavericks have been an outspoken advocate for Bitcoin, opening up opportunities for the team as it starts to accept Bitcoin for ticket sales and merchandise,” Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay, said.

With fans in mind, the move to accept additional forms of currency makes Mavs merchandise more accessible to MFFLs everywhere. The future for cryptocurrency is rapidly expanding and the Dallas Mavericks will continue to lead the way in sport’s technological innovation.

“We want our fans who would like to pay with Bitcoin the opportunity to do so. BitPay allows our global fans to seamlessly make purchases with the Mavs,” Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, said.