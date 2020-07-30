Dallas Mavericks: Inside the NBA Bubble

By Joel Montgomery

The 2020 NBA Bubble is officially under way, and all players, staff, and media within it have been insured to be coronavirus-free within the parameters of Orlando where they’ll be living in for the next few months. No matter how you slice it, this is a historic postseason affair that will comprise of no fan attendance, socially distanced benches and a shared, rec league-esque neutral court. This is all new territory for everyone involved, and the fans as well. For starters, here’s a list of the 22 teams that will be participating in the Bubble for a chance at the 2020 NBA title:

Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers (49-14) Los Angeles Clippers (44-20) Denver Nuggets (43-22) Utah Jazz (41-23) Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24) Houston Rockets (40-24) Dallas Mavericks (40-27) Memphis Grizzlies (32-33) Portland Trail Blazers (29-37) New Orleans Pelicans (28-36) Sacramento Kings (28-36) San Antonio Spurs (27-36) Phoenix Suns (26-39)

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) Toronto Raptors (46-18) Boston Celtics (43-21) Miami Heat (41-24) Indiana Pacers (39-26) Philadelphia 79ers (39-26) Brooklyn Nets (30-34) Orlando Magic (30-35) Washington Wizards (24-40)

After a hiatus lasting longer than last year’s offseason, it’s difficult to gauge where exactly teams are in terms of championship-readiness. Over the past week, teams have been participating in televised scrimmages to prepare for the atmosphere they’ll be playing in to close out this whirlwind of a year.

Playoff Rules

As per annual league tradition and rules, only 8 teams from each conference will make the postseason. Starting from July 30th and running through August 14th, the teams will play “seeding games” to determine which teams will make the playoff cut, and also finalize the matchups and seedings of each playoff team.

Here’s the Dallas Mavericks’ schedule for the seeding games occurring over the next couple weeks:

July 31: Rockets, 8 pm

Aug. 2: Suns, 8 pm

Aug. 4: Kings, 1:30 pm

Aug. 6: Clippers, 5:30 pm

Aug. 8: Bucks, 7:30 pm

Aug. 10: Jazz, 1:30 pm

Aug. 11: Blazers, 4 pm

Aug. 13: Suns, TBD

With everything in the NBA world and the world at-large constantly changing in this day and age, we’ll keep you updated on any changes to upcoming events.