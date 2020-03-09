Dallas Mavericks: Gaining Momentum in March

By Joel Montgomery

Kristaps Porzingis After a high profile, primetime showdown last week, the Mavericks have now gained the attention of the national media as they’re now seen as a potential playoff threat to the masses. With the tandem of Luka Dončić andplaying better than ever, Dallas is looking to be a real dark horse as the regular season comes to a close.

vs New Orleans Pelicans (3/4)

Wednesday night on national TV, brought the much anticipated faceoff between the young stars of Luka and Zion Williamson, 201@ number one overall draft pick to the Pelicans. While Zion missed a good half of the season, he is now proving he was worth all the hype, as he’s immediately burst onto the scene to give it to the NBA ’s best.

Williamson (21 pts, 6 rebs) had some struggles down low against the physicality brought by Dallas’ interior defense in Porzingis and Maxi Kleber. Brandon Ingram (27 pts, 5 rebs) led New Orleans in scoring, and Lonzo Ball (25 pts, 11 rebs, 6 asts) continues to accommodate to his new locale.

Dallas’ offensive focal points shined on the night. Porzingis (34 pts, 12 rebs, 5 blks) had a dominant performance on both sides of the ball. Seth Curry (21 pts, 6 3PTs) was on a roll from long range, and Maxi Kleber (5 pts, 7 rebs, 5 blks) helped Kristaps tremendously in the paint. Earning triple-doubles has become commonplace for Luka (30 pts, 17 rebs, 10 asts), as he was all over the boards and made some clutch shots late in the 4th quarter and overtime to help propel the Mavericks to the close win.

FINAL: Dallas 127 (38-25), New Orleans 123 (26-36)

vs Memphis Grizzlies (3/6)

On Friday night, the Mavericks hosted the team currently holding dearly to the 8th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies, behind rookie phenom Ja Morant, have been one of the league’s surprises of the season with a very young roster that is still in the thick of playoff competition this far down the line.

Unlucky for them, they ran into Dallas on a streaky night for their hosting opponents, but a dry spell for Memphis overall. Josh Jackson (16 pts) led in scoring, Morant (11 pts, 8 asts) struggled to get his motor going on offense, and Jonas Valenčiūnas (14 pts, 11 rebs) sneaked in a double-double.

For Dallas, Porzingis (26 pts, 11 rebs) once again had a great night leading the team in scoring and rebounding. The rest of the team was clicking as well in a group effort towards an overwhelming victory.

FINAL: Dallas 121 (39-25), Memphis 96 (31-32)

vs Indiana Pacers (3/8)

The Mavs took on the Pacers on Sunday night, a talented Eastern Conference squad looking to roll and hopefully get some home court advantage headed into the playoffs. And in this contest, Dallas got a hint of what playoff action could have in store with some great performances out of Indiana’s key players.

Dallas got some good backcourt production, but mightily struggled outside of that. Luka (36 pts, 10 rebs, 8 asts) put on a show as per usual, and Tim Hardaway Jr (30 pts) found his way back into headlines with an assertive scoring romp. After a good stretch of top tier play, there was a bit of fall off from Porzingis (9 pts, 8 rebs), as he hopefully looks to bounce back to form in the next game.

For Indiana, Domantas Sabonis (20 pts, 17 rebs, 6 asts) exerted his will in the paint all game, and Myles Turner (16 pts, 13 rebs) followed suit. The team has been missing star Victor Oladipo (16 pts, 7 asts) from his gruesome quad injury from a year ago, but he is now back in the rotation and immediately making an impact. This team could be formidable as we hit Spring.

FINAL: Indiana 112 (39-25), Dallas 109 (39-26)

NBA odds page. Then they hit the road to start a gauntlet of considerable inter-conference foes. It’s all hands on deck for the final push of the season. Dallas now has a short trip downstate for an old rivalry revisit before they continue their home stand. Their odds for the next few fixtures will be updated daily via the SportsBettingDime NBA odds page. Then they hit the road to start a gauntlet of considerable inter-conference foes. It’s all hands on deck for the final push of the season.

Upcoming Schedule

3/10 @ Spurs

3/11 vs Nuggets