Dallas Mavericks Drumline Auditions Set For August 25

The Dallas Mavericks Drumline auditions are August 25 at Lonestar Percussion in Dallas.

See below for all of the details from the Mavs Drumline:

AUDITION INFO:

Date:

August 25, 2018

11:00am – 2:00pm

Location:

Lonestar Percussion

10611 Control Place, Dallas TX 75052

Open call auditions for snare drummers, quad drummers, lower toned rhythmic enthusiast, and cymbal players!

We don’t have these often so we’re looking forward to it.

Be ready for solo auditions as well as a group setting.

PLEASE RSVP here:

http://www.mavsdrumline.com/auditions/