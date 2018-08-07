Dallas Mavericks Drumline Auditions Set For August 25

The Dallas Mavericks Drumline auditions are August 25 at Lonestar Percussion in Dallas.
See below for all of the details from the Mavs Drumline:
AUDITION INFO:
Date:
August 25, 2018
11:00am – 2:00pm
Location:
Lonestar Percussion
10611 Control Place, Dallas TX 75052
Open call auditions for snare drummers, quad drummers, lower toned rhythmic enthusiast, and cymbal players!
We don’t have these often so we’re looking forward to it.
Be ready for solo auditions as well as a group setting.
PLEASE RSVP here:
http://www.mavsdrumline.com/auditions/