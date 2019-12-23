Dallas Mavericks: Battling the Beasts of the East

By Joel Montgomery

The holiday season is upon us, and while the Mavericks might feel like they’re getting coal due to the injury of Luka Doncic (ankle sprain), the team is trying to make the most of their time without the young star as they try to build some role player chemistry.

@ Milwaukee Bucks (12/16)

The Mavs traveled to Milwaukee to face the hottest team in the NBA, the Bucks, who were coming into this contest on an 18-game winning streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company have been on the rise for a couple years now, now with clear championship aspirations. Without Luka to lead the way, the Mavericks already had a very tough matchup in store for them.

For Milwaukee, Giannis (48 pts, 14 rebs) put up his usual MVP numbers in a dominant game down low. While the Bucks had some good output from their bench, the starters besides Antetokounmpo struggled offensively, highlighted by Khris Middleton’s (9 pts, 4-12 FG) lackluster performance.

For Dallas, Kristaps Porzingis (26 pts, 12 rebs) stepped up as the team’s cornerstone in Luka’s absence. Coming off the bench, Seth Curry (26 pts) lit it up on the offensive end during his time on the floor. Dallas’ pace of play paled in comparison to Milwaukee, getting outscored 27-11 in fast break points. However, it was the Mavs’ efficiency that helped them bring this win streak to an end, as they shot nearly 40% from 3PT range. All in all a great win for Dallas against a championship-caliber team despite missing their best player.

FINAL: Dallas 120 (18-8), Milwaukee 116 (24-4)

vs Boston Celtics (12/18)

Wednesday night, the Mavericks faced another top Eastern Conference contender in the Celtics, who haven’t missed a beat since integrating Kemba Walker (32 pts) to the mix, as he had a prolific night from long range (5 three’s). Jason Tatum (23 pts, 8 rebs) struggled from deep, but had a solid scoring night in the close and mid-range. Jaylen Brown (26 pts, 9 rebs) also showed out.

Porzingis (23 pts, 13 rebs) and Curry (20 pts) led the Mavericks in scoring once again, and Jalen Brunson (10 pts, 7 rebs, 11 asts) showcased his versatility with a near-triple-double. While the game was close throughout, with comparable team performances, Boston held out in the end to steal the road victory.

FINAL: Boston 109 (18-7), Dallas 103 (18-9)

@ Philadelphia 76ers (12/20)

The marathon of Eastern Conference powerhouse matchups continued on Friday night, as Dallas took to the road to take on Philadelphia. It was superior 3PT shooting that again proved to be the Mavericks’ trump card in this big win.

The Sixers were led by star center Joel Embiid (33 pts, 17 rebs) who had an efficient, dominant game from the block and deep. On the contrary, Ben Simmons (12 pts, 6 rebs, 8 asts) struggled to penetrate and really get his own scoring momentum going.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (27 pts, 7-11 3PT) was the high-point man for Dallas in an excellent shooting night, and Porzingis (22 pts, 18 rebs) had a career-high in rebounds for the night.

FINAL: Dallas 117 (19-9), Philadelphia 98 (20-10)

@ Toronto Raptors (12/22)

Riding high off some good contests again great teams, the Mavericks looked to have a bit of an easier time against a Toronto Raptors squad missing Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell—vital pieces to their championship run a season ago. While things looked to be the case for a majority of the game, the final quarter saw the Raptors go on a surge on the way to a historic comeback.

Dallas’ starting 5 performed well on the offensive end, which led to the initial 30-point lead. Jalen Brunson (21 pts, 9 asts) had a solid game to relieve some recent struggles. Porzingis (19 pts, 12 rebs) earned a double-double, but shot poorly from the field (5-15 FG). After dominating for 3 quarters though, the Mavericks were outscored a staggering 47-21 in the 4th.

For Toronto, their 4th quarter run was led by Kyle Lowry (32 pts, 10 asts) and Chris Boucher (21 pts, career-high). At one point finding themselves down 30 points, such a deficit didn’t stop Toronto from fighting until the end, showing clearly that their championship grit from last season still remains. The Raptors in the end completed the unprecedented come-from-behind win, serving a bitter end to the Mavs’ weekend.

FINAL: Toronto 110 (21-8), Dallas 107 (19-10)

Though ending the weak on a heartbreaking loss, the Mavericks overall have performed well against some tough opponents in spite of Doncic’s absence. As the team prepares for the post-Christmas stretch of the season, they’ll hope to keep this momentum as they await Luka’s return in order to get this pursuit at a playoff run under way.

Upcoming Schedule

12/26 vs Spurs

12/28 @ Warriors

12/29 @ Lakers