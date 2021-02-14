Dallas Mavericks are Making Waves

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are 13-14 and is in 2nd place in the Southwest Division behind the San Antonio Spurs. Dallas in on a four game winning streak with key wins against the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz. Let’s take a look back at the week, key moves and look ahead for the Mavs.



Defense is Getting Better

On the current 4-game win streak, the Mavs are giving up 107 points per contest. Prior to that, the Mavs were giving up 111 points and scoring 113.1. The difference between winning and losing in the NBA is -1.9 in any game played this season. Dallas’ 2.3 rebounds in the 4th quarter of the last three games has made the difference with team.



Hardaway, Jr. Coming Off the Bench?

Guard Tim Hardaway, Jr. has been coming off the bench the last 10 games. He is leading the NBA with 18.8 as a 6th man this year. Being honest, I didn’t like seeing him out of the starting line up, but it has changed the dynamics of the season. Jalen Brunson is playing lights out. His assists to turnover ratio is tops in the NBA. He is making strides coming off the bench for the team.



Game of the Week

The New Orleans game (143-130 Mavs) in Dallas, the line was 23-43 with -3.0 Dallas. The Mavericks won a huge game at home. The Pelicans with Zion Williamson played a very exciting game with dunks, steals and impossible 3-point shots made from everywhere on the floor. The first quarter told it all. New Orleans scored 34 points in the 1st stanza while Dallas scored 24. After that Dallas took command of the game. Luka Doncic finished the game 46 points, 8 rebounds and 12 assists. He was 17/30 from the floor. Zion Williamson scored 36 points on 14/15 shooting and was 8/11 from the line. This was one of the best games of the season for Dallas!



Next 4 Games

2/14 – Dallas vs Portland

2/17 – Dallas vs Detroit

2/19- Dallas @ Houston

2/22 – Dallas vs Memphis