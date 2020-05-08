Dallas Mavericks and Mavs Foundation Release Second Round of Funding to Area Nonprofits for COVID-19 Relief

The Dallas Mavericks and Mavs Foundation are releasing a second round of funding in the amount of $150,000 to support the local community and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.

The Mavs recognize and appreciate the work local nonprofits are doing to assist North Texas during this unprecedented time, including but not limited to those that are victims of domestic violence, essential workers in need of childcare and children lacking educational resources.

Last month, the Mavs Foundation contributed $100,000 to provide food and resources to the elderly and hungry in the area.

“The Mavs Foundation is eager to get resources to those who need it the most, and right now, we are concerned about the children in the area and those impacted by loss of work or being home as a result of COVID-19. We know that the nonprofits we’ve funded are working directly with children and families, and are making Dallas a better place to live for these individuals,” said Katie Edwards, President of the Mavs Foundation.

Focus areas for funding include support for current COVID-19 priority needs including: meals/food, childcare for essential workers, mental health services, education, child abuse/domestic violence and support for low income populations/unemployment.

Local nonprofits receiving donations from the Mavs Foundation include: Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County, North Texas Food Bank, YMCA of Metro Dallas, ChildCareGroup, Communities in Schools, Uplift Education, Dallas CASA, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, Community Partners of Dallas, Safehaven of Tarrant County, Genesis Women’s Shelter, For Oak Cliff and North Dallas Shared Ministries.

This support adds to the more than $1.7 million already provided by the Mavs Foundation, the Dallas Mavericks and its leadership and players.

Last week, the Mavs teamed up with local restaurants and Rosewood Ranches and the Caroline Rose Hunt Family Team to feed more than 11,000 medical workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight in Dallas.

“Our nurses, doctors and hospital staff are sacrificing so much and working 24/7 to take care of patients. We cannot thank them enough for all they are doing to fight COVID-19 here at home,” said Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall. “Community needs are great and we are determined to assist as many people as we can in every way possible. ‘We’re all in this together’ is more than a slogan. It’s a reality that we embrace.”

For updates on all Dallas Mavericks COVID-19 support, visit: Mavs.com/Local

To read more, visit: Mavs.com/Mavs-Donation