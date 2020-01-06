Dallas Mavericks: A Slight Hiccup to Start the Year

By Joel Montgomery

The Dallas Mavericks are looking forward to carrying the momentum they’ve built this into 2020, trying to stay in the midst of playoff contention through the second half of the season.

@ Oklahoma City Thunder (12/31)

On New Year’s Eve, the Mavericks traveled to face their upstairs neighbor in the Thunder. OKC, against most preseason predictions, has managed to stay above .500 and right in the thick of the Western Conference’s tough playoff race. The tram was figured to go into rebuild mode after the departure of Russell Westbrook and Paul George. However, the addition of Chris Paul (17 pts, 8 rebs, 7 asts) has proven to be a success, as Paul further showed in this contest including some clutch plays in the closing minutes. Dennis Schröder (20 pts, 7 rebs) came off the bench to lead the team in scoring, and both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (19 pts, 10 rebs) and former-Mav Nerlens Noel (12 pts, 12 rebs) had double-doubles.

Both teams struggled in 3PT shooting, but with it being such an integral part of the Dallas’ offensive firepower, it proved detrimental in their loss. Luka Dončić (35 pts, 10 rebs, 7 asts) got back to his usual high-octane scoring, and Maxi Kleber (14 pts, 14 rebs) showed out in his extended minutes with a double-double performance. While the whole team got involved in scoring, across the board it wasn’t enough to keep up with OKC’s size. With the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (knee), it became even more abundantly clear that Dallas is in need of another notable paint presence. With Porzingis having no indication of when he’ll return, this need might quickly become desperation.

FINAL: Oklahoma City 106 (18-15), Dallas 101 (21-12)

vs Brooklyn Nets (1/2)

The Mavericks needed a pick-me-up after the past loss and ambiguous injury of Porzingis, and they got it when they hosted the Nets on Thursday night to begin their 2020 venture. Dallas’ backcourt were able to bounce back getting things going from beyond the arc, with Luka (31 pts, 13 rebs, 7 asts) and Seth Curry (25 pts, 5-5 3PT) making a combined 10 threes. Kleber (18 pts) also had another commendable outing.

Brooklyn was led by Spencer Dinwiddie (19 pts, 5 ats), and former-Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan (10 pts, 10 pts) managed a double-double. It’s clearly indicative of the box score that the Nets have roster depth, but it’s hard for that to amount to much with their superstars out due to injury. Though their role players have to hold down the fort for now, Brooklyn looks forward to being a top contender when they have both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the lineup next season.

FINAL: Dallas 123 (22-12), Brooklyn 111 (16-17)

@ Charlotte Hornets (1/4)

The Mavericks were locked into a close bout on Saturday night when they faced the Hornets, a contest that needed overtime to see its conclusion. Dončić (39 pts, 12 rebs, 10 asts) exploded in a triple-double showcase, and Maxi Kleber (24 pts) just kept his momentum going with another exemplary jaunt. Dorian Finney-Smith (15 pts, 8 rebs) also showed out, but these combined efforts in the end weren’t able to keep up with Charlotte’s offensive spread.

Terry Rozier (29 pts, 6 rebs, 8 asts) was the high-point man for the Hornets, and point guard Devonte’ Graham (27 pts, 13 asts) scored and distributed with aplomb.

Charlotte had 6 players score in double digits, overwhelming Dallas’ defense on their way to the overtime win.

FINAL: Charlotte 123 (15-23), Dallas 120 (22-13)

Dallas has to tread some new water as it pertains to this season for the near future, as there’s currently no timetable for Kristaps Porzingis to return to the lineup. With the need for a big man to the roster being apparent, we’ll just have to see if the team decides to make any moves as they continue their playoff push.

Upcoming Schedule

1/6 vs Bulls 7:30pm

1/8 vs Nuggets 6:30pm

1/10 vs Lakers 8:45pm

1/11 vs Sixers 7:30pm