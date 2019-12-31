Dallas Mavericks: A Good Christmas and a Happy New Year!

2020 is right around the corner, and the Mavericks ended up receiving a delayed Christmas gift—the return of Luka Doncic from his ankle sprain injury a couple weeks ago. Originally slated for an early January comeback, Doncic had a quick recovery and immediately made his presence known to both his teammates and their competitors.

vs San Antonio Spurs (12/26)

Luka’s first game back the night after Christmas at home against the Spurs—an organization who might actually need to start eyeing a rebuild this offseason after decades of built success. DeMar DeRozan (21 pts) led San Antonio in scoring, and Rudy Gay (18 pts, 8 rebs) came off the bench and performed. LaMarcus Aldridge (17 pts, 7 rebs) also shot well, but the Spurs have clearly been missing that X-factor (Kawhi Leonard) that can right the ship for their role players.

For Dallas, Doncic (24 pts, 10 rebs, 8 asts) didn’t miss a beat in his return. If a near-triple double is anything to go off of, it looks like that ankle will be alright. Tim Hardaway Jr. (17 pts) shot an efficient 50% from the field, and Kristaps Porzingis (13 pts, 4-15 FG) had his offensive struggles creep back. Overall though the team had a solid outing offensively, with 6 Mavericks players scoring double digits on the way to the win.

FINAL: Dallas 102 (20-10), San Antonio 98 (12-18)

@ Golden State Warriors (12/28)

Next up the Mavericks faced the battered Warriors, a team that Dallas put a whopping 142 points on in their last meeting. In this game, it almost seemed like deja vu. In a high scoring rout (though not nearly as egregious as these two’s last encounter), Dallas pulled it off once again.

For Golden State, D’Angelo Russell (35 pts, 6 assists) had a great scoring night, as he continues to be the cornerstone of this Warriors team in the absence of both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Draymond Green (10 pts, 8 asts) has also, along with the rest of the team, missed his partners in crime.

Luka (31 pts, 12 rebs, 15 asts) had a monster outing, both shooting efficiently and sharing the ball around to get everyone involved in the offensive flow. Hardaway Jr. (25 pts, 6-8 3PT) had a great night from long range, and off the bench Seth Curry (17 pts) made 4 three-pointers of his own. It was an electric night full of 3-point makes in Golden State, though unlike recent years it wasn’t the home team doing the damage.

FINAL: Dallas 141 (21-10), Golden State 121 (9-25)

@ Los Angeles Lakers (12/29)

Sunday night was a jump back into the primetime fray as the Mavericks faced LeBron James and the Lakers, who despite slowing down a tad compared to their incredible start to the season, still hold the top seed in the Western Conference at this point.

The Lakers used their size to keep the upper hand on the Mavs. Anthony Davis (23 pts, 9 rebs) led Los Angeles in scoring and rebounding, and Dwight Howard (15 pts) made great use of his minutes in action. LeBron (13 pts, 6 rebs, 13 asts) played the distributor role for LA in this game, and ended up hitting another career milestone. James has now passed the 9,000 assists mark, becoming only the ninth player in NBA history to reach that high. The achievement is a testament to LeBron’s ability as an all-time great passer, despite having the build and athletic ability of a physically domineering forward.

Dallas struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball, shooting a bunch of threes, but with not many of them falling (13-43 as a team). Luka (19 pts, 7 asts) had just as much trouble scoring as the rest of the team. Porzingis (11 pts) faltered having to deal with the likes of Davis and Howard all night. On the bright side, both Delon Wright (14 pts) and J.J. Barea (12 pts) represented the bench backcourt well.

FINAL: Los Angeles 108 (26-7), Dallas 95 (21-11)

Heading into the new year, the Mavericks have a slate of matchups against lower-echelon opponents, hopefully looking to earn some valuable wins in the tight Western Conference race.

Upcoming Schedule

12/31 @ Thunder 7:00pm CST

1/2 vs Brooklyn 7:30pm CST

1/4 vs Hornets 7:30pm CST