Dallas Mavericks: 6-4 and in First Place

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Mavericks are sitting at 6-4 which puts them in 1st place in the Southwest. San Antonio is in second, Memphis third, New Orleans is 4th and Houston is in last place. Dallas (at the time of this article) has the daunting task of playing some pretty good teams on the road. The next 3 games are against Charlotte, Milwaukee and Chicago. Look for the team to go 2-1 only losing to Milwaukee on this road trip.



Welcome Back

Kristaps Porzingis is making his season debut Wednesday on the road in Charlotte. Porzingis will be on undisclosed minutes as he returns from surgery in October addressing a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. His return gives the line up some much needed scoring and rebounding on the defensive end.



Off The Bench

James Johnson an 11-year veteran, who’s in his first season with Dallas is 6’7, 240 pounds and has an extraordinary wing span. The man is averaging 5 ppg, with 3 rebounds and 2 steals a game. He along with Josh Richardson has helped the Mavericks during 4th quarter defensive stands. Richardson is averaging 13.8 points per game. Look for these two guys to get more playing time in upcoming games.



Dallas vs Coronavirus

Dallas versus the New Orleans Pelicans was postponed because of eligible players for the game. The Mavericks didn’t have 8 players to start the game on January 11, 2021. Mavs forward Maxi Kleber tested positive for COVID-19 which was the team’s second positive test in three days. The key players tested positive before the game as well. PG Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith and starting guard Josh Johnson who just cracked the starting line up a few games ago were out.



Best Game of the Week

Dallas versus Orlando! While playing short handed the Mavs pulled out a great win in Orlando. SG Tim Hardaway, Jr. Scored a season high 36 points and Trey Burke added 29 while Luka Doncic had another triple double in the win.