Dallas Mavericks: .500 In The Bubble

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



All is not lost for the season. A few months ago when the pandemic started . The Dallas Mavericks was in the middle of the 3rd quarter when the NBA suspended play. The Mavericks sat at 40 – 27 beating The Denver Nuggets at the ACC. We knew something was wrong, but not to this extent. Flash forward the last two games, Dallas is sitting pretty heading into the NBA playoffs. Here`s the recap of the last two games and key plays that changed the games.



Mavericks 115 – Suns 117 Final

Dallas started the game on fire by scoring 35 points in the first quarter. The team scored 38 points and ended the half on a 12-7 run led by Tim Hardaway, Jr. With 10. The 4rd quarter Dallas fell behind Phoenix when Devin Booker got hot. The 4th quarter Dallas played catch up, but wasn`t able to close the deal against the Suns losing by 2 point. Dallas clinched a playoff spot, its their first in 4 years.



Mavericks 114 – Kings 110 Final Overtime

What can you say about Luka Doncic recording another triple double. He finished game with 34 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists to lead all scores, rebounds and assists. His leadership alone as a young all star gives him the opportunity to become a household name. Dallas has an chance to gain a half game behind the number 6 spot heading into the playoffs. As of today, Dallas is in the 7th in the Western Conference.



Tonight, the Mavs is facing the Los Angeles Clippers who`s sitting in the number spot in the West. This game will be the measuring stick heading into the playoffs. Dallas (as of now) will face the Clippers in the first round this year. ESPN gives the Clippers a 55% chance of winning tonight`s contest. The Clippers backcourt tandem of Kahwhi Leonard and Paul George have to prove themselves by getting a win against the surging Mavs. Key injured players will test bthe depth of each teams bench. Dallas SG Seth Curry is out for Dallas. Clippers PG Patrick Beverly and PF Montrezl Harrell won`t play but are listed day to day with injuries.