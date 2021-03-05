Dallas Mavericks: 2020-21 Season at the All-Star Break

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s Happening

Dallas is 18-16 and is currently sitting in 2nd place in the Southwest Division and is in 8th place in the Western Conference. Dallas has a chance to move up 3 spots after their first three games coming back from the break. The Mavericks need to make a move for a proven veteran that can add some toughness around the basket in crucial points of games. The team is talented, but not touch.



Key Players

PG Luka Doncic will get his looks and that’s not a worry for the team. He gets a bit loopy with forcing passes late in the shot clock. PG Jalen Brunson has been a saving grace coming off the bench and settling the team down. PG Trey Burke has been solid in limited play, but his defense has been tough when hes asserted into games. Look for Forward Dorian Finney-Smith to play better than he has earlier this season. The only knock on him is shot selection. He needs to be more aggressive going to the basket. Forward Dwight Powell needs more playing time and inserting him early gets him comfortable with the flow of the game.

Is the Time Now?

Several pundits/writers are making bold statements that Mark Cuban needs to surround Luka with to keep Luka in Dallas. Making the playoffs last season gave Luka a taste of the postseason. Making the starting lineup of this year’s All-Star game gives him another taste of success. Like I said at the start of this article, if the front office can pick up that savvy veteran or two, Mavs fans and Luka could be in happy (at least in the short term).

Next 3 games

3/10 – vs San Antonio (NBATV)

3/11 – @Oklahoma City (FOX Sports Southwest)

3/13 – @Denver Nuggets (NBATV)