Dallas Mavericks: 2019-2020 NBA Season Preview

The 2019-2020 NBA season is finally kicking off, as executives, the media, players and fans prepare for what looks like the most competitively balanced season in several years. With the supposed ridding of the “super team” concept, the trend this year seems to be for teams around the league to form “dynamic duos” with the superstar players that had opportunities to move teams during the offseason. The Dallas Mavericks are right in the midst of the conversation. After getting the chance to recover to 100% over the course of last season, Kristaps Porzingis finally joins the Mavs’ active roster looking to make a formidable duo alongside Luka Doncic.

With the addition of a dynamic star big like Porzingis, Dallas gets a paint presence the likes of which they haven’t seen since Tyson Chandler. However, Porzingis, similar to Dirk Nowitzki in his prime, is able to score from all areas within and around the three-point line. And from what we’ve seen in this preseason, Porzingis seems to have increased his range from beyond the arc. Picture Yao Ming with the shot range of Damian Lillard and the dynamic athletic ability of Anthony Davis. Scary visual, right? Porzingis through his growth is making it a reality.

Porzingis isn’t the only roster addition Dallas is looking forward to. The team has Seth Curry returning after losing him to Portland for a season, and his comeback will give the backcourt some much needed three-pointer capability.

Boban Marjanovic was also acquired by the Mavericks, who alongside Porzingis will be a domineering rebound machine with his 7’3” frame.

Overall, the roster is a lot more balanced and has been built to allow Luka and Kristaps to succeed at their respective games. The team also has depth that will allow them to more often stay in contention throughout the stretch in games against high-powered opponents. A late-season playoff campaign certainly isn’t far-fetched for this team at its full potential. Fingers crossed, rights Mavs fans?



Despite the Western Conference looking more stacked than ever before, with teams like the Lakers and Clippers loading their decks over the offseason, Mavericks nation has a lot to look forward to this season with a promising looking roster and a real chance for a playoff spot if all goes well for the team. Now that one of the most anticipated NBA seasons of all time is under way, it’s time for everyone to get in on the fun.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

10/23 vs Wizards 7:30pm

10/25 @ Pelicans 7:00pm

10/27 vs Trail Blazers 6:00pm

