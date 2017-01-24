Dallas Mavericks 2-2 in Last Four Games

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The Dallas Mavericks have split their last four games with two wins and two losses. They’re now at 15-29. By now, playoff hopes are definitely dead in the water, but there’s no reason for Dallas to quit and not try anymore. They need to continue playing hard if the future for the team is to be bright.

How the Mavericks Performed

At Chicago: Dallas survived 99-98. Both teams played their hearts out. Dallas at one point had a 13-point lead in the second quarter, but Chicago did not go away. Dallas needed to stay focused and on top of their game, and that’s how they managed to survive and escape the windy city with the win. Wesley Matthews made the game-winning three-point shot with 12 seconds left. This win gave Dallas its first three-game winning streak this season. All six starters finished the night scoring double digits. Harrison Barnes led the team with 20 points.

At Miami: Dallas came up short and lost 99-95. Dallas was doing well until the fourth quarter when they lost the lead and could not regain it. Dirk Nowitzki led the team with 19 points. Wesley Matthews scored 18, and Harrison Barnes and Seth Curry scored 15 a piece. J.J. Barea scored an additional 13 points, and this was his 11th game to reach double digits in scoring. Dallas made 45 percent of their shots and only 39 percent of three-point shots.

Vs Utah: Dallas came up short again and lost 112-107 in overtime. Dallas played well all game, but ultimately fell short in overtime. Dallas is now 0-3 against Utah this season. There’s one more game left, which will take place February 9. Harrison Barnes scored a team-high of 19 points. Deron Williams 16, Seth Curry 15, Wesley Matthews 11, Devon Harris and JJ Barea 10 a piece. Nowitzki scored a season-low of just three points in 25 minutes of playing time. Dallas made 45 percent of their FGs and 35 percent of their three-point shots.

Vs Los Angeles: Dallas won 122-73. Dallas handed the Lakers their worst loss in team history. This was nothing like Game 4 of the 2011 playoff series between these two franchises. This was Dallas’ 13th consecutive win against the Lakers. Dallas hasn’t had a win like this since Nov. 13, 2014 when they beat the 76ers 123-70. Justin Anderson led the team with 19 points, Seth Curry scored 14, Dirk, Williams, and Matthews each scored 13 points, and Harrison Barnes scored a season-low of 6 points. Dallas made 49 percent of FGs and 44 percent of their 3-point shots.

On Wednesday, the New York Knicks will be in town. Dallas will look to restart a winning streak. Like I said earlier, playoff hopes are just about gone, but there’s no reason for the team to give up.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

1/25 vs Knicks 7:30 pm

1/26 @Thunder 7:00 pm

1/29 @Spurs 6:00 pm

1/30 vs Cavaliers 7:30 pm