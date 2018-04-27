Dallas Marshals Indoor Football Team Suspends 2018 Season

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

DALLAS, TX – It is with heavy hearts that the Dallas Marshals announces the suspension of the remainder of the 2018 season. “It has been a great pleasure to serve the community with the Dallas Marshals this season. I am saddened that the team is unable to continue, but circumstances beyond our control has made it impossible for us to complete the 2018 season,” stated team owner Bruce Badgett. We would like to thank all of our faithful fans, corporate partners, and most importantly the entire Marshals organization for their support over the years and we wish nothing but the best to the Champions Indoor Football league in moving forward.

The sale of the Mesquite Arena led to multiple adjustments in ownership for the Marshals this year along with the relocation to Dallas. The unusual series of events caused strain on the team and have ultimately led to the suspension of its operations. Several quality candidates participated in discussions to possibly purchase the team but ultimately the short time-frame to make this sale happen and salvage the 2018 season were just too restrictive. Again, the Dallas Marshals organization is deeply saddened and would like to thank everyone who supported the team throughout the past three seasons!

SOURCE: Dallas Marshals Press Release