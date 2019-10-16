Dallas Fan Days October 18th – 20TH

Fans will gather to celebrate their love of all things fiction and fantasy at one of the largest fan events in Texas. Dallas Fan Days happens from October 18 through October 20, 2019 at the Irving Convention Center, 500 West Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX 75039. From celebrity guests to comic creators, from stars of the big and small screens to cosplayers who curate their own followings, from one-of-a-kind experiences to interactive adventures, Dallas Fan Days has been thrilling fans for years. In addition to the new community partnerships with SPCA of Texas and Toyota Music Factory, the following events are just a few sights and activities for fans and families at Dallas Fan Days.

For the first time ever, Dallas Fan Days is expanding the fandom to include exclusive deals for Dallas Fan Days badge holders at select restaurants near Toyota Music Factory, details available here. Also new this year, Dallas Fan Days will host SPCA of Texas’s mobile unit on-site Sunday, October 20, from noon-4 p.m. Fans can come and take selfies with their favorite furry friends or even bring home one of ‘man’s best friend’s.

COSPLAY MEETUPS

Whether you’re a Whovian, a cosplayer, or crafter, you are welcome here! Spend some time with people who love the same things you do, share your awesome cosplay, find new local Meetup friends, or just take some photos. These themed Meetups are absolutely free and designed to help you connect with people you otherwise might not ever meet.

GEEK SPEED DATING

When you’re at a pop culture convention like-minded people surround you, but sometimes meeting folks can be complicated; but not when you’re in a setting designed just for that. This is a fun way to quickly meet and get to know some of your fellow fans, and who knows, you might just develop a very important relationship in the process. Sign up in person at the show!

A COMPLETE STAR WARS EXPERIENCE

Something for every level of interest, young or old, you will be sure to enjoy our multi-faceted Star Wars Experience! Hear from C3-P0 himself, Anthony Daniels, get an autograph, see and touch the many props and displays, blast a Stormtrooper! Photo ops abound with Star Wars themed backdrops, Droids and thousands of retail items and rare collectables.

STORMTROOPERS FROM THE 501ST LEGION

Selfie with a Stormtrooper anyone? The 501st Legion of Stormtroopers are here at Dallas Fan Days! Whether you are a rebel at heart or think the Empire did nothing wrong, come on out and say hello! Get your one-of-a-kind photos and help support a great cause.

