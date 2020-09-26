Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday – September 27 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (1-1, 0-1 Away)

Seattle Seahawks (2-0, 1-0 Home)



The world watched the Dallas Cowboys shoot themselves in the foot in the first quarter of last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Cowboys had three turnovers that led to the Falcons scoring with every chance they recovered one. Then Dak Prescott passed for 450 yards with a touchdown through the air and three rushing touchdowns to steal a win at home. The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots in a shoot out at home to get their second win of the season. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC match up.



Why you should watch this game

Fans will use this game as a turning point for both teams. The Cowboys will use the motivation from last week to go into Seattle and beat the Seahawks. While Russell Wilson makes his claim as MVP and plans on his own Super Bowl run.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Your in-laws are visiting you and and your family, because the pandemic kept them quarantined and they miss their grandkids. Spending time with the family is key.



Dallas Cowboys

The offense will be tested this week because of the Seahawks stingy defense and the pass rushing abilities of SS Jamal Adams. The offense should be able to pass the ball in the flats. Seattle struggles with covering the flats because they hate giving up big plays. Wide out Amari Cooper has to be more of the focal point in the passing game. His size and his ability to separate from the defender will help Dak get the ball down the field. On the defensive side of the ball, the corner backs will have their hands full covering DK Metcalf. He’s big, fast and physical on the outside. Stopping him is a must for the defense.



Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson is leading the NFC’s high scoring offense. He has nine passing TDs and one interception this year. Seattle’s offense protects the ball and moves the chains. Wide receiver DK Metcalf is making some noise on the outside catching the ball and racking up yards after catch. The Seahawks defense has stopped the Patriots and Atlanta in the first two weeks of the season creating two turnovers per game in the process. The Seattle defense has the job of stopping Zeke Elliott this week and he’s a tough physical runner. Let’s see how this one turns out.



Prediction

ESPN has this game with Seattle winning at a 60% chance. The Cowboys will be the underdogs on the road trying to beat the odds in this one. Let the teams line up and get it going to see who’s the better team. The over/under is 55.5. This game will be closer than any one thinks.



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Seahawks – 27