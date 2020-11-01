Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – November 1 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

Records Before the Kick

Dallas Cowboys (2-5, 0-3 Away)

Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1, 1-2-1 Home)



I’m a huge Cowboys fan and I believe that if we; and by “we” I mean the Dallas Cowboys pull this thing together, “we” can get back on track this week on the road in Philadelphia. The Eagles faithful are thinking the same way. “Your win-loss record tells the story of your team,” my dad shared, watching Dallas lose to Washington last week. The Cowboys are falling apart at the seams. The locker room is sharing the distrust of the coaching staff and the coaching staff looks totally lost to say the least. Losing will bring out the worst in teams. The NFC East is a weak division and its been that way for the past four seasons. Just look at the records of each team. ‘Nuff said…



Why you should watch this game

Everybody in Dallas wants to see the Cowboys beat them Eagles and vice versa. The winner of this game gets control of the division.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You stayed home from church to clean up the mess from the Halloween party you had last night. You can’t figure out how the toilet got flooded, so your trying to fix it! Call a plumber? No, you’re a real man who can fix it!



Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has a laundry list of problems now. Dak is out for the year. The offensive line is make shift, the running game is null and void, we’re down to our 3rd string quarterback and the defense is invisible! Now for the good news. Dallas can win on the road with QB Ben DiNucci if they play with a sense of urgency and execute plays on offense. Ezekiel Elliott has to step up and tote the rock. By establishing the running game, the receivers can get open later in the game. Believe when I say that the Eagles will load the box early and often. On the defensive side of the ball, they have to bring some sort of aggression this week. The Cowboys defense is ranked last in the NFL and is giving up an average of 34 points per game. They can stop that Philly offense by stopping the run first and applying pressure to Carson Wentz. Philly is a struggling team as well!



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have a chance of putting the Cowboys in a deeper hole this week. QB Carson Wentz is struggling with getting the ball out of his hands. He’s been sacked a league high 31 times this year. Facing the Cowboys defense is going to to be an early Christmas present. The Eagles defense is stingy but they have given up 28 points per game this year. Look for Eagles to rely on their short passing game since running back Miles Sanders is out. Boston Scott the back up? He’s the x factor for that Eagles offense. Stopping the run is key for the Eagles on defense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 72.9% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under 43.5 so take over its the safe bet. I’m going against the grain and taking Dallas this week. I have Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Eagles – 17