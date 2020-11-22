Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings

Sunday – November 22 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

Records Before the Kick

Dallas Cowboys (2-7, 0-4 Away)

Minnesota Vikings (4-5, 1-3 Home)



The Cowboys are playing the cards they’ve been dealt. Dak is out for the year. The Cowboys have started an array of back up quarterbacks that at times looked petrified behind that beat up line. The Cowboys are coming off a much needed bye week to face the Vikings on the road Sunday. Zeke Elliott will need to be the focal point of the offense. Minnesota beat Chicago by 3 in their last game. Let’s take a look at this weeks NFC matchup.



What’s on the line

Both teams have losing records, but sit in good shape in their respective divisions. Dallas can get back into the thick of things in the NFC East, while Minnesota with a win can claim second place in their conference.



What happens with a loss

If Dallas loses this game, they will be stuck in 3rd place in the NFC East (Least?). If Minnesota loses, they will drop to 4th place in their division. Both teams need this win.



Dallas Cowboys

Back up QB Andy Dalton is coming back from a concussion and COVID-19 for the past three weeks. Last week Garrett Gilbert filled in and his numbers were pretty good. He had 243 yards passing with a TD and an interception. He almost beat Pittsburgh at home. Andy Dalton must stretch the field by getting outside the pocket and getting the ball to Dallas’ triple threat receivers. Zeke Elliott needs the ball early and often to establish the run. No trick plays needed this week. The Cowboys offense has to come out and hit the Vikings defense right in the mouth.



Minnesota Vikings

Running back Dalvin Cook is a handful. He’s leading the league in rushing with 954 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Dallas defense is giving up 209 yards to the opposition this year. Dalvin Cook is a beast between the tackles and outside the line. QB Kirk Cousins has found his stride in the last two games. The Viking offense is averaging 26 points per game while the Cowboy defense is giving up 32 points per game. Look for Minnesota to run the ball starting from the first kick off of this one.



Prediction

The over/under is 48. Take the over because the Cowboys will come out playing physical on defense. ESPN is giving the Vikings a 76% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 13!

Final Score

Dallas – 31

Minnesota – 18