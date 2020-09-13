Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams

Sunday – September 13 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (0-0)

Los Angeles Rams (0-0)



Between contracts bickering, a pandemic, off the field problems and safety issues… Football is back! I along with millions of football fans have been waiting for the day when our favorite teams and players get back on the field. The country needs a sense of normalcy during these trying times. Dallas has had their share of struggles in the media along with the Rams. Let’s put everything that both teams went through this offseason to the side and make a Super Bowl run! Check out my thoughts on both teams and my final score with prediction at the end. Let’s play some football!



Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is under center for this one. Dak has to come out and establish himself by controlling the clock and making plays with his feet instead of camping out in the pocket. Dak, Zeke and Amari welcome the challenge of this new season. The offensive side of the ball is stacked with dynamic players across the board. Dallas is favored to win the NFC East and walk right into the playoffs. The first step in the process is this game against the Rams. The keys to a Dallas victory will be converting on 3rd downs and keeping the ball away from the Rams. The Dallas defense will need to concentrate on shutting down screen plays and play action fakes from Jared Geoff and the LA Rams offense.



Los Angeles Rams

The Rams and starting QB Jared Goff is looking to right the wrongs of last season. This team represented the NFC in the Super Bowl a few years ago. They are one of the favorites to get back this season. The first test is the Dallas Cowboys at home. The Rams high octane offense put a spanking on Dallas last year. I look for them to score a lot of points and do it quickly. The Rams plays a model 4-3 defense and takes pride on stopping the run. Their defense was 4th overall last season. The key for a Rams win will be on the defensive side of the ball keying on Zeke Elliott and the Dallas passing game.



Prediction

ESPN has this game close. They have Dallas with a 49.7 chance of winning! That leaves LA with the same. You have to play a dang near perfect game to walk away with a win. The over/under is 51.5, so take the over its the safe bet. The world will be watching this game Sunday night. So get some lemon peppered and blazin’ hot wings, fries, carrot and celery sticks with a Coca-cola for this one.

Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Rams – 28