Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday – December 13 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Paul Brown Stadium – Cincinnati, OH



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (3-9, 1-5 Away)

Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1, 2-3 Home)



This has been a very difficult year for the Dallas Cowboys and their fans. Dallas is currently sitting in last place in the NFC East division and seem to be getting worse every game. Next week’s game was scheduled as the Sunday Night game which was the prime time game. The NFL changed it from Sunday night to Sunday afternoon because of how Dallas has played this year. Who’s willing to watch two of the worst football teams play at noon on Sunday? Your answer… EVERYONE! Why? It’s the Dallas Cowboys that’s why! Let’s take a look at this week’s Cowboy saga.



The team that needs this win

Dallas! Dallas needs this win to gain some kind of footing in the division and boost the moral on this team. The Cowboys defense will be the X-factor for the team this weekend.



The NFC

The NFC Conference has been the best conference in football for the past four years. The AFC has won the last three MVP awards and Super bowls. I’m looking for the NFC to change things in the playoffs.



Dallas Cowboys

QB Andy Dalton is returning to Cincy to play against the team that released him. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Bengals taking them to the playoffs. Now he’s playing for the Cowboys and Dallas needs a win on the road this week. The defense has to stop the run. Bengals running backs Joe Mixon and Giovanni Bernard can get tough yards running between the tackles. The defensive line has to stop the run first and make that Bengals offense throw the ball. Every team that Dallas has faced this year has ran the ball easily this year. The defense is giving up an average of 134 on the ground and 261 yards through the air. Porous might be an apt term to describe this defense.



Cincinnati Bengals

Back up QB Brandon Allen will start at quarterback this week. First round draft pick Joe Burrow went down a couple of weeks ago with a season ending injury to his knee. The Bengals will want to establish the run this week. Dallas has been giving up big yards on the ground this year. Cincy averages 19 points per game and gives up 25 points on defense. They will look to apply pressure to Dalton sending the heavy pass rush on his left side.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bengals winning this with a 63% chance at home. Both defenses are struggling. The team that creates turnovers and stop the run will win this one. I’m taking Dallas by 10!



Final Score

Cowboys – 27

Bengals – 17