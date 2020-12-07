Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens

Tuesday – December 8 – 7:05 p.m.

TV: FOX/NFL

M&T Stadium – Baltimore, MD

Records Before the Kick

Dallas Cowboys (3-8, 1-4 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (6-5, 2-3 Home)



With the COVID-19 pandemic and key injuries for both teams, this game will still be one of the most watched games this week. That and the fact that it’s the only game on Tuesday. The Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be back after dealing with COVID-19 protocol, while the Cowboys are scratching for a win to keep up in the NFC East. The only bright spot is they are finally playing this game five days after it was for scheduled play. Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC/NFC match up.



Where’s the silver lining

Dallas is 3-8 and is in last place in their division. If Dallas gets a win on the road this week, they will be right back in the race for first place. Dallas controls their own destiny.



Quarterback whoa

Dallas has played three quarterbacks since Dak was lost for the season. Look for Andy Dalton to build on his play from last week coming back from COVID and a concussion. The Ravens lost RGIII due to a hamstring pull during their loss to the Steelers. Quarterback play will be key this week.



Dallas Cowboys

Here are the facts! Dallas has the best running back in the game hands down. You want to get the ball in the hands of your best player which is Zeke Elliott. I don’t care if he touches the ball 30 times for 52 yards. Give him the ball! Trick plays is not what this team needs. They need to get back to basic Cowboy football. Running the ball first and it would set up the pass. QB Andy Dalton has to get the ball out of his hands early and often to keep the Ravens on their heels.



Baltimore Ravens

At the time of the article, QB Lamar Jackson is expected to start in this one. Last week Robert Griffin III started and injured himself on a running play against the Steelers. He (Jackson) is a handful passing and running the ball. Look for the Ravens to control the clock with rookie JK Dobbins and returning Mark Ingram II. Wide out Dez Bryant is looking to play against the Cowboys who released him two years ago. “It’s water under the bridge”, Dez shared in a recent interview.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 81% chance of winning at home. Both teams are 1-4 in their last 5 games. Both teams need a win to find themselves in the hunt in their division and setting themselves up for a playoff push. Call me crazy, but I’m taking the Cowboys by 9!

Final Score

Cowboys – 27

Ravens – 18