Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: This Game Has Layers

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Sunday – December 10 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford – New Jersey

Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (6-6, 3-2 Away)

New York Giants (2-10, 1-4 Home)

Who do the Cowboys need to shut down?

QB Eli Manning – Okay, so they bench Eli Manning, offering him a chance to asterisk his start streak, he declines, then instead of learning what they have in their fresh rookie third round pick, Davis Webb, they played Geno Smith. Drink that in. That decision was SO apocalyptically dumb, that the Giants torched their head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese. Interims take over and they choose to start… Eli Manning? Why In the F*** would they do that with four games to sample the kid that’s on the roster? The want is gone for Eli, they broke his start streak and a week later they try and make up for that. If Manning doesn’t ‘Bobby Knight’ a chair across that room when that’s informed to him, I’d be shocked. Eli could beat the Cowboys. Which would screw the Giants in the upcoming draft. A win hurts the franchise four years down the road, they could find out if they have anything in Webb, because all signs pointing to the Giants selecting one of the top two Southern California quarterbacks. They have a LOT to work out as a franchise.

Who on the Cowboys, needs to step up?

QB Dak Prescott – The defense set the offense up with lay-ups against Washington, and the offense cashed in like they couldn’t do over the previous three games, but the quarterback has played poorly for a month now. Romo-vember is WAY in the rear view. The kid has not cracked the code on throwing to Dez Bryant. Over half of his throws going Dez’ way have been statistically deemed uncatchable. No one is saying to just key up on Dez, but when everyone knows that the only receiver that a team has to gameplan for, and when less than half of passes go sailing uncatchable, it’s a waste of a down.

Which group will give the Cowboys trouble?

The Giants’ Tight Ends – The final fart in the wind of Jerry Reese as the general manager of the Giants was giving Eli Manning another weapon in Evan Engram, and he is the last of the standing weapons who will be available Eli. He’s been forced to evolve quickly as the Giants lost receivers by the barrel. Engram is an offensive power catching the football, but coming out of school at Ole Miss, he wasn’t a rounded tight end and wasn’t a blocker, but Eli just needs bodies these days, and he has worked well for the Giants.

Which group will give the Giants trouble?

The Dallas defensive backs – I’ll say, in terms of quality starts go from a cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie had a spectacular debut. Three clean pass break-ups, a few stapling tackles and a truly encouraging outing. The rest of the defensive backs stepped up their game to match. Xavier Woods looked good. Byron Jones looked better, the jump ball was a perfect pass. The Giants don’t have the same kind of weapons as Washington, so I’ll take the chance of rolling doubles with the Cowboys’ secondary.

What will it take for the Cowboys to win?

Shutting down Eli Manning for the last time in a New York Giants’ uniform. If the Army-Navy Game is any indication, this game is going to be cold.

Prediction: Dallas 23 – Giants 17