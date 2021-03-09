Dallas Cowboys: Dak’s Big Pay Day

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Frisco, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys have signed their franchise quarterback who is now locked in for 4 years. Dak Prescott signed a 4-year, $160 million deal to stay in Big D! The contract consists of $126 Million with $66 million signing bonus which is the highest ever in NFL history. Remember Dak had a compound fracture in a Week 5 win last season. He will turn 28 years old in July and he is slated to make a full recovery. His contract has changed the dynamics of the draft, offensive needs and free agency.



2021 Draft

Dallas has the number 10 overall draft pick and they were leaning towards a back up QB if Dak didn’t sign a long term deal. I know what you’re thinking, “Dino, Dallas doesn’t need a QB?” Yes they do and did. Back up QB Any Dalton couldn’t carry the offense because the line was make shift at best. RB Zeke Elliott spent more time creating running spots than gaining much needed yards on 3rd downs. Having a young QB to learn the system gives this team insurance when the starter goes down. Dallas lost some very winnable games last season. Having Dak under contract frees up money and concerns on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas needs a cornerback, pass rusher, linebacker and free safety.

Offensive Line

Dallas needs young blood on the offensive line. Last year, the offense used 17 different combinations of players in different spots on the offensive line. The key concern is at tackle. Dallas can sign key free agents from other teams that can play right now if the season started today. The offensive line’s playbook isn’t complex at all. Put your helmet and your hand on the defender and open up running and passing lanes. Dallas is known for having a tough and physical linemen that can run.



Free Agency

Dallas needs are: linebacker, cornerback, offensive linemen, defensive end and safety. This year’s free agency is a laundry list of Pro Bowl players and Super Bowl champions looking for a fresh start. Dallas has the cap room to sign seven players to beef this team’s roster from top to bottom. Keep an eye on the upcoming draft and players opting out of contracts joining new teams.