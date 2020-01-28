Dallas Cowboys Celebrate 60th Anniversary

Frisco, Texas — On this date in history, January 28, 1960, Clint Murchison Jr. was awarded a National Football League expansion team at the League’s annual meeting in Miami Beach, Florida and as the newly minted franchise was approved, the Dallas Cowboys were born and became the NFL’s 13th team.

The anniversary of that milestone, exactly 60 years ago today, marks the beginning of a year-long celebration, in 2020, of the organization’s rich and storied history.

The Cowboys were designated as a “swing” team for the 1960 season as they played all 12 of the other NFL teams one time.

Dallas’ results of a 0-11-1 record were listed in the Western Conference standings.

Head coach Tom Landry’s first team lost the first 10 games in club history before registering a 31-31 tie against the New York Giants in the second to last game of the year.

The following year, the Minnesota Vikings were added to the NFL, and the Cowboys found a permanent home in the Eastern Conference while the Vikings joined the Western Conference as the league’s 14th team.

Throughout 2020, the club will be introducing special events, recognitions and announcements to commemorate the 60th year anniversary.

Among those is the selection of the top-60 players in team history. The team will also be introducing original digital content that will feature significant historical moments and events throughout club history on all of its social media and related platforms.

Other Significant Dates from 1960:

March 13, 1960 The Cowboys choose 36 players from the selection pool of players made available by the other 12 NFL clubs (three per team).

April 8, 1960 The new Dallas franchise is officially named the Dallas Cowboys.

April 24, 1960 Dallas Cowboys season tickets go on sale.

Reserved season tickets for all six home games: $27.60

Single-game reserved seats: $4.60

Single-game general admission seats: $2.75

School student single game ticket: $1.00

Kids with accompanying adult: FREE

June 2, 1960 Team announces that inaugural training camp will be held at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.

July 9, 1960 Rookies report to first Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Aug. 6, 1960 First preseason game – a 16-10 loss to San Francisco in Seattle, Washington.

Aug. 27, 1960 First preseason victory – a 14-3 win over the N.Y. Giants in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sept. 24, 1960 First League game in franchise history – a 35-28 loss to Pittsburgh at the Cotton Bowl.