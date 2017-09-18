Dallas Cowboys Avalanched by Broncos

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

At the foot of the Rocky Mountains, the Dallas Cowboys squared off against the Denver Broncos. Dallas came in looking to win and improve to 2-0. But instead, they lost 42-17.

Dallas looked nothing like the team that beat the New York Giants 19-3 in week one. Many may say that Dallas won because NY’s offensive line is terrible and that Odell Beckham Jr didn’t play. That’s not true because Eli Manning has other weapons that could have burned Dallas’ defense.

Dallas’ surrendered over 40 points for the first time since December 9th, 2013 when they gave up 45 points to the Chicago Bears, losing 45-28. This 42-17 loss may be Dallas’ worse loss since that humiliating 49-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on November 10th, 2013 where the Saints had 40 first downs, establishing an NFL record. However, speaking of NFL records, Dak Prescott established two in this blowout loss. According to SportsDayDFW, Prescott became the first NFL quarterback in history to throw less than five interceptions in his first 500 pass attempts. Furthermore, he’s also the first quarterback in history to reach 25 career touchdowns with less than five interceptions. In other words, he’s the first NFL quarterback to start a career with 25 career touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Jason Witten broke an all-time Dallas Cowboys record by playing in his 225th game, breaking the previous record of 224 that was previously held by Ed “Too Tall” Jones. Finishing today’s game with 10 catches for 97 yards, Witten surpasses Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison for fourth all-time in the NFL list of receptions. Witten is currently at 1,106 career catches. Furthermore, he’s passed 12,000 career-receiving yards, becoming the second Tight End in NFL history to achieve this milestone. According to the Dallas Morning News’ Brandon George, Witten is the first Dallas Cowboy to have over 12,000 receiving yards.

Defense couldn’t get it going. Though they did force two turnovers and sack Denver’s Trevor Siemian twice. However, Siemian tossed four touchdowns and picked apart Dallas’ defense. After allowing less than 40 rushing yards against NY, the defense allowed 178 rushing yards. Dallas’ defense truly underestimated Siemian and the Denver offense. Defense’s shining moment was forcing a fumble on a Denver third-down attempt, giving Dallas the ball at the three-yard line, which Dallas successfully took advantage and scored to tie the game.

Offense underestimated Denver’s defense. Though as dangerous as Denver’s defense is, Dallas ultimately thought they’d be able to handle them, but it did not happen. Twice in the red zone, Dallas went for it on fourth down only to not score and come up with nothing at the end.

Ezekiel Elliot who came into this game averaging over 100 yards per game only had eight yards on nine carries. “You got to evaluate what happened,” he said after the game. “Evaluate what happened and build on it.”

Prescott finished 30-for-50 for 238 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, finishing with 35.1 quarterback rating. This is Prescott’s second game with more than one interception. In Prescott’s case, he wasn’t himself in this game. “It’s not a good feeling at all,” he said. “We weren’t ourselves tonight.”

Dallas takes on the Arizona Cardinals next Monday. Dallas cannot afford to fall to 1-2. They need to regroup, study the film, and practice hard.

