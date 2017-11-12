Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons: The REAL Start

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons

Sunday – November 12 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Mercedez-Benz Stadium – Atlanta – Georgia

Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (5-3, 3-1 Away)

Atlanta Falcons (4-4, 1-2 Home)

Who do the Cowboys need to shut down?

WR Julio Jones – Much like the rest of the Atlanta football team, Julio Jones is in a slump. He’s been one of the most dynamic receivers in the league over the past handful of seasons, but when the Falcons lost offensive Kyle Shanahan, it seems to have taken some of the shine and innovation with him. Jones still has the catches like usual, but has only a single touchdown, though it was epic, a rip from the mitts of the New England defender. The Cowboys had a killer game plan against the Chiefs, containing the dangers of their speed in front of them. It’s got to be that same attention to the details that it was a week ago.

Who on the Cowboys, needs to step up?

RB Alfred Morris – It’s a new season now. The start of something different. With Ezekiel Elliott having the tail pinned on his donkey, and the suspension a real thing now, it’s a Dak Attack with a heavy dosage of Alfred Morris. When they brought in Morris in the pre-draft offseason of 2016, I thought that that was a really solid move, to team him with Darren McFadden. A fourth overall later, Morris was faded to the background, but like a backup goalie in hockey, it’s a breath of relief to know that the second man up is a starter in his own right. Morris can be the 25 carry per rusher that he once was, easily for this stretch without Elliott.

Which group will give the Cowboys trouble?

The Atlanta Pass Rush – I’m not saying that the Dallas offensive line is going to handled by the Atlanta front, because I don’t believe that will happen. However, the Falcons have killer weapons along that front. Grady Jarrett has the ability to turn on a game-wrecking streak, the young Takk McKinley is a hungry young buck, and Vic Beasley can wreak havoc at any point. It’s a dangerous group.

Which group will give the Falcons trouble?

The Dallas Pass Rush – As for dangerous groups, the Dallas defensive line has been the sneakiest smirk from the Cowboys this season. DeMarcus Lawrence is dictating opposing protection and then exploiting their miscues. Tyrone Crawford is back to his 100 percent that he was three seasons ago, and mopping up running plays and chasing down the backside of the play. Maliek Collins is quickly on the ups, often taking on two blockers per play. And leave room for Taco, because the Cowboys’ first round pick rookie finally cracked the code and got to the quarterback for his first sack of his extremely young career. Towards the tail of their game against the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons were getting caved in on themselves and were really getting after Matt Ryan, and the Cowboys can do the same.

What will it take for the Cowboys to win?

Force feed the Falcons some Alfred Morris, and get back to that excellent play-action game.

Prediction

Dallas 31 – Atlanta 21