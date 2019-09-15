Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: Game Preview

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins

Sunday – September 15 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

FedEx Field – Landover, MD

Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (1-0)

Washington Redskins (0-1)

At around just about 1PM last Sunday, everyone had the same feeling and it wasn’t “Holy S***, Vernon Davis is still going strong?!?” It was a collective laughter at the Eagles for going down early to Washington, a team no one respected and even fewer people thought would be in a positive position early against Philadelphia. The game then straightened out and the Eagles got themselves back into the game, then on top of Washington by simply remembering that they brought back DeSean Jackson. Washington didn’t dress Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice got injured then leaned on Case Keenum to carry against a Philly team with the green light to get after the quarterback. But, there are positives from Washington. Rookie receiver Terry McLaurin looks EARLY to be a more than capable threat downfield for Keenum. The ‘Bama defensive line for Washington is super-choice, and Ryan Kerrigan is still a big time threat going hunting after Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys. Oh, maybe a new look Cowboys. I won’t say, it’s one game, remember three’s a trend. But, coming out strong was this new Kellen Moore offense. Welcomed was the super-sexy pre-snap motions that allows the defense to show their hand before the play even gets underway. It’ll have its ups and downs, but it really couldn’t have started stronger (maybe playing against Miami). The real encouragement was the driver/triggerman Dak Prescott and just how cool and in control he looked throughout the entire opener. The distribution of the ball, using the receivers equally, it all looked good out of 4.

However, a road divisional game means running game. And while Dak Prescott was the focal point in the opener, it’s going to be an old-school pounding of the ball with Ezekiel Elliott that’ll be on deck. A healthy dose of early downs running to setup the crispy play-action game, which looked beautiful against New York. The precaution of getting Zeke into the game flow won’t be lingering over the team, it’s going to be a vintage slam ball type of game from Elliott.

Trent Williams IS NOT coming through the door for Washington, and as improved as the Giants offensive line was, the Cowboys’ Hotboyz are not going to be stood up by Donald Penn for long and as much as I do actually respect the right side of their offensive line (Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses) the Cowboys are going to get after Keenum. Washington is going to roll out Adrian Peterson to lead their running game, and that shouldn’t scare anyone anymore.

Prediction

The Cowboys aren’t likely to roll Washington, I can never expect a NFC East game to just be any type of cupcake, but I believe it’ll likely look like the Philadelphia game. Early struggles and it’ll pan out late.

Final Score

Dallas 28

Washington 16… I’m guessing there is going to be a missed extra point.