Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks: Three’s a Trend

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday – September 23 – 3:35 p.m.

TV: FOX

CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA

Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (1-1, 0-1 away)

Seattle Seahawks (0-2, 0-0 home)

What’s not going to happen is my opinion to be flipped based on a single play from the game last week. It was a good ball from Dak Prescott to Tavon Austin for a 64-yard touchdown to get the Giants back on their heels from the get-go. Take that single throw away, Dak Prescott completed fifteen passes for 96 yards. Did that curtail your worries about the direction of the offense? Because if it did, wow… seek help. This game in Seattle is a big game. If the Cowboys can go there, spoil the Seahawks’ home opener, it would probably trigger a Seattle fire sale.

I have all the faith in what I’ve seen from this defense. The way Rod Marinelli and Kris Richard have managed the linebackers in a mix of coverages and blitzes previously unseen from the Cowboys. The defensive line has been able to maintain the pressure on the two quarterbacks they’ve faced. The attack came from everywhere against the Giants, with six sacks being racked up by six different Cowboys. The Seattle offense looked legitimately awful against the Bears defense, now they do have Khalil Mack, but I believe the Cowboys have the “Rushmen” to adequately replicate the game that Russell Wilson left behind on Monday Night.

This isn’t the same Seattle team as year’s past. Kam Chancellor, retired. Richard Sherman, now a 49er, Michael Bennett, gone for a while now. They do still have Earl Thomas, for how long, only a few decision makers know inside that organization. The offseason trade rumor of Earl Thomas becoming a Cowboy never materialized, and as the season approached, the Seahawks realized that trading Thomas to the Cowboys could result in epic egg-on-face for their home opener, and seeing as how Earl Thomas essentially rolled out of bed for the first week and produced an interception, it’s not an unlikely thought to believe that Earl Thomas would have broke one off in Seattle’s first game at home in 2018. Russell Wilson is still Russell Wilson, so that means contain and coverage working together to bring the very mobile Wilson to the turf. There’s no Doug Baldwin for this game either, which leaves a few tight ends and Tyler Lockett to keep in check, and given the performance against the corps of quality threats that the Giants have, I’d say that the Cowboys’ secondary have the edge.

What will it take for the Cowboys to win?

Control Russell Wilson, contain Tyler Lockett, expose the Seattle offensive line, and punch the Seattle defense in the face the Zeke Elliott.

Prediction

The true gauge of where the Cowboys’ are can only be revealed through a three week sample size. This game will tell us all what we’re looking at.

Final Score

Dallas 24

Seattle 13